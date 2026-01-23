LYM (Love Your Melon) Partners With the Detroit Red Wings for Love Your Melon Night

"Partnering with the Detroit Red Wings again is incredibly special to us," said Zachary Quinn, founder of LYM. "This collaboration marks the return of LYM game nights and our custom program. We're honored to celebrate the Red Wings' 100th season with a beanie that gives back." Post this

"Partnering with the Detroit Red Wings again is incredibly special to us," said Zachary Quinn, founder of LYM. "This collaboration marks the return of LYM game nights and our custom program. We're honored to celebrate the Red Wings' 100th season with a beanie that gives back."

Recently relaunched, LYM has reintroduced its signature Buy One, Give One program. For every beanie included with the ticket package, another beanie will be donated directly to a child battling cancer or another life-threatening condition.

This season, LYM will donate over 17,000 beanies and counting to hospitals, care centers and families across all 50 states. In addition, 15% of total revenue from add-ons, accessories and apparel items is donated to LYM's nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. The goal for 2026 is to donate over 100,000 beanies to kids battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions, as well as their family members and caregivers.

Approximately 500,000 children in the U.S. are battling a life-threatening condition, highlighting the continued need for programs like LYM. Since 2012, LYM has donated 292,000 beanies and raised more than $10 million to support children and families nationwide.

For more information and to obtain tickets to the Jan. 27 game, visit the Detroit Red Wings website. To learn more about LYM and its mission, go to loveyourmelon.com.

About LYM

LYM is a beanie brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America, as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Founded in 2012 by two college friends, the company grew rapidly before its sale. In 2025, one of the original founders, Zachary Quinn, bought back LYM. Together with his family, Quinn is bringing the brand full circle. LYM is back with a renewed focus on its founding purpose and the future ahead. To date, over 292,00 hats have been donated and more than $10 million has been given to fund pediatric cancer research initiatives and family support. For every beanie sold, another will be given to a child battling cancer or other life-threatening condition. In addition, fifteen percent (15%) of total revenue from the sale of accessories, add-ons and warehouse sale items is given to LYM's nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. More information on LYM can be found at LYM.com on Facebook,Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.

