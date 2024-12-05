Lymphoma Research Foundation and Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate T-cell Lymphoma Research and Advance Patient Education

"We are excited to collaborate with our colleagues at the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, as we work together to meet the needs of this underserved patient population," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Post this

"We are excited to collaborate with our colleagues at the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, as we work together to meet the needs of this underserved patient population," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "The scientific workshop will convene the world's leaders in T-cell lymphoma research to create a scientific roadmap which will allow us to better understand these diseases and bring new treatments to patients more efficiently."

"This is an exciting time for T-cell research," explains Susan Thornton, CEO of the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation. "By combining our expertise, resources, and unwavering commitment to patients, our strategic partnership with the Lymphoma Research Foundation is a bold step toward advancing research and improving the lives of those living with all forms of T-cell lymphoma worldwide".

In addition to scientific collaboration, the Foundations will continue working together to provide free education and support services nationwide to T-cell lymphoma patients and their families.

T-cell lymphomas are a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develop from white blood cells called T lymphocytes (also called T-cells). T-cell lymphomas can be aggressive or indolent and are found in the skin (cutaneous) or throughout the body (peripheral). Cutaneous lymphomas account for 4% of NHL cases while peripheral T-cell lymphomas account for 10% of cases.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is a general term for several types of T-cell lymphomas of the skin, including mycosis fungoides, Sézary syndrome, primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma, lymphomatoid papulosis, granulomatous slack skin disease, pagetoid reticulosis, and subcutaneous panniculitis-like T-cell lymphoma. Other forms of T-cell lymphoma include peripheral T-Cell lymphoma, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma, enteropathy-associated T-cell lymphoma, hepatosplenic gamma-delta T-cell lymphoma, extranodal NK/T-cell lymphomas, and lymphoblastic lymphoma.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $80 million in lymphoma-specific research.

About the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation

The Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to empowering all individuals impacted by cutaneous lymphomas through impactful educational and support services, serving as the collective community voice to influence care delivery and advocacy and promoting research that changes lives.

Media Contact

