Lymphoma Research Foundation and Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) Host Landmark Workshop on Follicular Lymphoma Innovation

Lymphoma Research Foundation and Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) announce major investment to host 2026 International Scientific Workshop to advance research and innovation in follicular lymphoma

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation, the nation's largest non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community, today announced a strategic investment from the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI), a global non-profit foundation dedicated to advancing research and treatment for follicular lymphoma (FL).

The investment from IFLI will fund the 2026 International Follicular Lymphoma Scientific Workshop. This workshop will bring together over 100 participants to discuss topics most critical to the study of FL and facilitate partnerships among academic scientists, clinicians, government and regulatory agencies, patient advocates, and the pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry. With a goal of sharing data and exchanging ideas surrounding the latest development in FL research related to basic biology of the disease, diagnosis, and treatment, the Workshop will also explore the current regulatory environment and impact on FL drug development.

"We are excited to receive this strategic investment from IFLI, which shares our vision of transforming the lives of patients diagnosed with follicular lymphoma," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "This scientific workshop will convene the world's leaders in follicular lymphoma research to leverage exciting new scientific developments to dramatically improve how we diagnose, monitor, and treat this disease."

The workshop will also include two satellite symposia focused on new and evolving areas in cancer research: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and the Tumor Microenvironment (TME). These areas promise to bring early and better detection methods as well as new ways to study the biology of the disease.

"IFLI is thrilled to announce our continued partnership with the Lymphoma Research Foundation," said Dr. Michel Azoulay, Chief Medical Officer at IFLI. "Our shared objective to cure follicular lymphoma can only be accomplished through collaboration. The International Follicular Lymphoma Scientific Workshop will convene the world's leaders in follicular lymphoma research to identify the best way to achieve this and bring us one step closer to our goal."

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $80 million in lymphoma-specific research. For more information on the Lymphoma Research Foundation, visit lymphoma.org.

About the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI)

The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology to lead to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys its budget across grants, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research and for more information on IFLI, visit http://www.i-fli.org.

