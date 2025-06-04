Lymphoma Research Foundation Awards 24 Grants to Next Generation of Lymphoma Scientists to Advance Critical Research

"By investing in the brightest minds in lymphoma research, we continue to drive progress toward better treatment options and, ultimately, a cure," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Post this

"The research funded through these grants represents the forefront of lymphoma discovery and innovation," said Ann LaCasce, MD Chair of the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board. "These projects have the potential to transform our understanding of the disease and lead to new, more effective treatment strategies for patients."

Since lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are considered rare diseases, it receives disproportionately less federal and philanthropic funding for research than other types of cancer. The Foundation's grant program plays a crucial role in accelerating discoveries and fostering the next generation of lymphoma experts. Since its inception 30 years ago, the Foundation has committed more than $82 million to research grants that have led to significant advancements in lymphoma care and treatment options.

"By investing in the brightest minds in lymphoma research, we continue to drive progress toward better treatment options and, ultimately, a cure," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "We are honored to support these researchers whose work will bring hope to patients and families affected by lymphoma."

Clinical Career Development Award (CDA)

Jordan Goldstein , MD - Leland Stanford Junior University

, MD - Leland Stanford Junior University Paola Ghione , MD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, MD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Robert Stuver , MD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Postdoctoral Fellowship Grant

Pantaleo De Simone , MD - Columbia Medical Center

, MD - Columbia Medical Center Kazuya Fuksawa, PhD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Condon Family Fellow)

Michelle Lee , MD, PhD - Emory University

, MD, PhD - Etienne Leveille , MD - Yale University

, MD - Tianfang Ma , PhD - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Health Equity Initiative)

, PhD - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Health Equity Initiative) Daniela Magliulo , PhD - Weill Cornell Medicine

, PhD - Weill Cornell Medicine Priya Lakra , PhD - MD Anderson Cancer Center (Health Equity Initiative)

, PhD - MD Anderson Cancer Center (Health Equity Initiative) Paurnima Patil, PhD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ( Oliver W. Press , MD, PhD Memorial Fellow)

, MD, PhD Memorial Fellow) Pierre Stephan , MD, PhD - Brigham and Women's Hospital (Pfizer Fellow)

, MD, PhD - Brigham and Women's Hospital (Pfizer Fellow) Maria White , PhD - The University of North Carolina

Lymphoma Scientific Research Mentoring Program

Clinical Research Scholars

Mengyan Di , MD, PhD - University of Washington (Runge Lymphoma Project Scholar)

, MD, PhD - (Runge Lymphoma Project Scholar) Eduardo Edelman Saul , MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center

, MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center Mallorie Heneghan , MD - The University of Utah (The Kellie and Jeff Fellinge Scholar)

, MD - The (The Kellie and Jeff Fellinge Scholar) Jennifer Huang , MD, PhD - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center ( Kanti R. Rai , MD Clinical Scholar)

, MD, PhD - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center ( , MD Clinical Scholar) Alex Niu , MD - Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Eric A. Cohen Distinguished Scholar)

, MD - Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Eric A. Cohen Distinguished Scholar) Evelyn Orlando , MD - Weill Cornell Medicine (Kaine Family Scholar)

Laboratory/Translational Research Scholars

Casey Bermack , MD, PhD - MD Anderson Cancer Center ( Stephanie A. Gregory , MD, FACP Distinguished Scholar)

, MD, PhD - MD Anderson Cancer Center ( , MD, FACP Distinguished Scholar) Chengfeng Bi , MD, PhD - University of Nebraska Medical Center

, MD, PhD - Dustin McCurry , MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center ( Morton Coleman , MD Innovation Fund Scholar)

, MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center ( , MD Innovation Fund Scholar) Alexandra Rojek , MD - The University of Chicago (The Kristie Blum, MD Scholar)

, MD - The (The Kristie Blum, MD Scholar) Herman van Besien , MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

