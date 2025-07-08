Lymphoma Research Foundation Celebrates 30 Years of Impact, Innovation, and Hope

"This milestone reflects not only three decades of extraordinary progress but also the unwavering spirit of everyone who has stood with us," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "As we honor our past, we are even more energized for the future." Post this

"This milestone reflects not only three decades of extraordinary progress but also the unwavering spirit of everyone who has stood with us," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "As we honor our past, we are even more energized for the future."

What began as a shared mission has grown into a powerful movement fueled by personal stories, scientific discovery, and a relentless pursuit of a cure. Looking ahead, the Foundation is intensifying its efforts to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, strengthen education and support services, and lead advocacy initiatives that shape the future of lymphoma research and care.

"Our vision is clear: a world without lymphoma," said Steven Eichberg, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Foundation Board of Directors. "With the support of our community, we are advancing science, empowering patients, and working toward a future where no one faces lymphoma alone."

The Foundation was founded in 1995 through the vision and leadership of Barbara and Jerry Freundlich. The Freundlich's worked tirelessly to create a community of healthcare professionals, researchers, patients, survivors, and care partners who shared their passion for ensuring a brighter future for all those touched by this blood cancer.

"It is incredible to see the Lymphoma Research Foundation celebrate its 30th anniversary," said Barbara Freundlich, Co-Founder of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a leading force in research, education, and support. This milestone is a testament to the strength of our community and the unwavering belief that together, we can and will find a cure."

To learn more about the Foundation's history, impact, and how to be part of the next 30 years of progress, visit lymphoma.org/30years.

