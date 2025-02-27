Lymphoma Research Foundation Elects Ellen M. Walker to Board of Directors

"My commitment to this cause is deeply personal, and I look forward to working alongside the Foundation to further its mission of eradicating lymphoma and ensuring that patients, especially young adults, receive the care and resources they need." Post this

A dedicated advocate and philanthropist, Ellen brings a deeply personal commitment to lymphoma research and patient support. Following the loss of her son Paul to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, she founded The Paul Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by adolescent and young adult (AYA) lymphoma patients. In partnership with the Lymphoma Research Foundation, she played a pivotal role in establishing the Adolescent and Young Adult Initiative, an innovative program designed to provide critical resources and support to young people affected by lymphoma.

"Ellen's unwavering dedication to the lymphoma community, particularly young patients and their families, has already had a profound impact on the Foundation's mission," said Steven Eichberg, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Board of Directors. "Her leadership, fundraising expertise, and passionate advocacy will be invaluable as we continue to advance research and improve outcomes for lymphoma patients."

A respected attorney, Ellen has spent decades in law, specializing in real estate and finance, while also serving on the boards of various organizations. Ellen resides in Aventura, Florida, where she continues to lead philanthropic initiatives, including fundraising events in collaboration with luxury brands and community partners.

"It is an honor to join the Lymphoma Research Foundation Board of Directors," said Ellen. "My commitment to this cause is deeply personal, and I look forward to working alongside the Foundation to further its mission of eradicating lymphoma and ensuring that patients, especially young adults, receive the care and resources they need."

For more information on the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Board of Directors, visit https://lymphoma.org/bod/. For more information about lymphoma, including disease-specific resources, visit lymphoma.org.

