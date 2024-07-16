Lymphoma Research Foundation Elects Kristi Hendriks to Esteemed Board of Directors

"As the primary caregiver for my husband, I understand firsthand the strength and courage one has to have when facing a lymphoma diagnosis," said Kristi Henriks. "I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors and look forward to providing hope to others who have been touched by lymphoma." Post this

Kristi and her husband, Boston Red Sox player Liam Hendriks, became involved with the Lymphoma Research Foundation shortly after Liam was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2022. After learning about the Foundation from his physician, the Hendriks looked for a way to become involved with the Foundation's life-saving mission. Kristi and Liam, along with the White Sox (the team Liam was playing for at the time) started the "Close Out Cancer" t-shirt campaign. The effort raised more than $140,000 to support the Foundation's Patient Aid Grant program.

"The Hendriks' involvement with the foundation has been important in raising awareness for our entire community, and I am pleased to now welcome Kristi to the Board," said Steven Eichberg, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Board of Directors. "We are fortunate to have Kristi join our dedicated group of individuals and lend her talents to help us accelerate the search for a cure."

In addition to her work with the Foundation, Kristi is also the co-Founder of Hendriks' Heroes, an organization she founded during the COVID-19 pandemic to donate meals from small, family-owned businesses to essential workers. Hendriks Heroes also hosts cancer thriver visits at every ballpark Liam plays in throughout the season. These visits encourage open discussions about cancer and provide a community to survivors and their loved ones. Additionally, she is deeply involved with the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

"As the primary caregiver for my husband, I understand firsthand the strength and courage one has to have when facing a lymphoma diagnosis," said Kristi Henriks. "I am thrilled to be joining the Foundation's Board of Directors and look forward to providing hope to others who have been touched by lymphoma."

Media Contact

Nichole Musumeci, Lymphoma Research Foundation, 2123492390, [email protected] , lymphoma.org

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation