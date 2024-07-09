Lymphoma Research Foundation Elects New Scientific Advisory Board Members

"At the Lymphoma Research Foundation, everything we do begins with scientific research and insights from the world's leading experts, which is why the Scientific Advisory Board is so critical," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Post this

Kami Maddocks, MD

Lymphoma Program Director

The Ohio State University

Todd Fehniger, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine, Division of Oncology

Washington University in St. Louis

Gilles Salles, MD, PhD

Chief, Lymphoma Service and Steven A. Greenberg Chair

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Comprised of 45 world-renowned lymphoma experts, the Lymphoma Research Foundation's SAB seeks out the most innovative and promising lymphoma research projects for support. Members of the Foundation's SAB are leaders in blood cancer research, with unparalleled experience and accomplishments in both lymphoma-specific research and clinical care. They guide the planning of the Foundation's research portfolio, selecting and monitoring grant recipients and designing the Foundation's international consortia and scientific programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new members to the Scientific Advisory Board, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together," said Ann LaCasce, MD chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. "Our new members bring unique expertise and will be instrumental in helping us advance the Foundation's mission to realize the promise of science to eradicate lymphoma and serve the community touched by this disease."

The new SAB members will assume their role on July 1, 2024, in accordance with the SAB's governing principles and standards. They will join members to review grant proposals, make recommendations regarding research priorities and funding to the Foundation's Board of Directors, evaluate the progress of ongoing research projects, and guide the strategic direction of the Foundation's research programs and consortia.

"At the Lymphoma Research Foundation, everything we do begins with scientific research and insights from the world's leading experts, which is why the Scientific Advisory Board is so critical," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "With the incredible leaders on our Scientific Advisory Board, I am confident that a future without this disease is within our reach."

For more information about the Lymphoma Research Foundation Scientific Advisory Board and research program, visit lymphoma.org/SAB.

