Lymphoma Research Foundation Elects Whitney Neighbors to Board of Directors

"As a survivor, I understand firsthand the challenges that patients and care partners face," said Whitney. "Joining the Foundation's Board of Directors is an opportunity to further my commitment to advancing research and ensuring that every patient has access to the resources they need." Post this

An avid supporter accomplished legal and trust professional, and lymphoma survivor, Whitney brings a wealth of experience and passion to the Foundation's mission. After undergoing lifesaving treatment for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) in 2018, Whitney committed herself to giving back to the cancer community. She has played an active role in lymphoma advocacy, fundraising, and patient support, serving as Chair of the Lymphoma Epidemiology of Outcomes (LEO) Participant Advisory Council.

"As a survivor, I understand firsthand the challenges that patients and care partners face," said Whitney. "Joining the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Board of Directors is an opportunity to further my commitment to advancing research and ensuring that every patient has access to the resources they need."

Professionally, Whitney serves as Chief Trust Officer and Executive Vice President at Woodland Advisors, LLC, where she oversees trust administration and fiduciary services. She is also a licensed attorney with extensive experience in estate planning, probate law, and corporate compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Whitney to the Board of Directors," said Steven Eichberg, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Board of Directors. "Her dedication, leadership, and personal experience as a lymphoma survivor will be invaluable in guiding the Foundation's efforts to fund groundbreaking research and support the lymphoma community."

For more information on the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Board of Directors, visit https://lymphoma.org/bod/. For more information about lymphoma, including disease-specific resources, visit lymphoma.org.

Media Contact

Nichole Musumeci, Lymphoma Research Foundation, 2123492390, [email protected], lymphoma.org

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation