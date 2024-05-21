Lymphoma Research Foundation Funds 28 New Grants Supporting the Next Generation of Lymphoma Scientists

"These scientists help to advance our understanding of lymphoma, laying the foundation for improved patient care," said Ann LaCasce, MD Chair of the LRF Scientific Advisory Board. Post this

"These scientists help to advance our understanding of lymphoma, laying the foundation for improved patient care," said Ann LaCasce, MD Chair of the LRF Scientific Advisory Board. "The funding given by LRF has a profound impact on these researchers' careers and enables them to dedicate their careers to studying lymphoma."

Since its inception, LRF has made major contributions to the lymphoma research enterprise, awarding more than 500 research grants totaling more than $80 million.

"We are pleased to announce this year's investment in early career lymphoma investigators," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer at the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "Through LRF's unique commitment to these investigators, we are ensuring that the brightest minds in oncology remain committed to the study of lymphoma for the benefit of lymphoma patients everywhere."

2024 LRF Grant Recipients

Clinical Career Development Award (CDA)

Tomohiro Aoki, MD, PhD - University Health Network

Preteesh Jain, MD, PhD - University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Niloufer Khan, MD - City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

Christine Ryan, MD - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Harsh Shah, DO - The University of Utah

Timothy Vorhees, MD - The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Yucai Wang, MD - Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Samuel Yamshon, MD - Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Postdoctoral Fellowship Grant

Ruth Alonso Alonso, PhD - The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York (Dr. Oliver Press Memorial Fellow)

Gonzalo Blanco Ares, PhD - The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

Alberto Carturan, MD - The University of Pennsylvania (Jamie Peykoff Follicular Lymphoma Fellow)

Atish Kizhakeyil, PhD - University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Benedikt Pelzer, MD - Weill Medical College of Cornell University (The Levine Family Fellowship)

Michael Schneider, MD, PhD - The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania

Vignesh Shanmugam, MD - Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. (Condon Family Fellowship)

Moah Sohn, DVM, PhD - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Jamie Peykoff Follicular Lymphoma Fellow)

Lymphoma Scientific Research Mentoring Program (LSRMP) – Clinical Research Track

Adam DuVall, MD, MPH - The University of Chicago (Chike Springer Foundation Scholar)

Jordan Goldstein, MD - The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University (Errol M. Cook Memorial Scholar)

Mwanasha Merrill, MD - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Christina Poh, MD - University of Washington (Stephanie A. Gregory Distinguished Scholar)

Lauren Shea, MD - University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine (Kanti R. Rai, MD Clinical Scholar)

Danielle Wallace, MD - Wilmot Cancer Institute (Mindy Camp Fedida Memorial Scholar)

Julie Erika Haydu, MD, PhD - Massachusetts General Hospital (Runge Lymphoma Project Scholar)

Lymphoma Scientific Research Mentoring Program (LSRMP) – Laboratory/Transnational Research Track

Caitlin Gribbin, MD, MS - Weill Medical College of Cornell University (Jeff Fellinge Scholar)

David Russler-Germain, MD, PhD - Washington University, School of Medicine

Christoph Weigel, PhD - The Ohio State University

Min Xia, PhD - Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Haopeng Yang, PhD - University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Media Contact

Nichole Musumeci, Lymphoma Research Foundation, 2123492390, [email protected], lymphoma.org

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation