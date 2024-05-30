Lymphoma Research Foundation Rebrands to Reflect Its Unifying Role Within the Lymphoma Community

"We've listened to our constituents and are excited to unveil a refreshed identity that truly embodies the essence of who we are and the pivotal role we play in the fight against lymphoma," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Post this

"Our brand evolution reflects our deep commitment to our community and our mission," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "We've listened to our constituents and are excited to unveil a refreshed identity that truly embodies the essence of who we are and the pivotal role we play in the fight against lymphoma."

The new visual identity for the Lymphoma Research Foundation, symbolizes unity, vitality, and inclusivity within the lymphoma community. The rebranding also includes enhancements to the Foundation's digital platforms and resources, ensuring that patients, caregivers, physicians, researchers, and donors can easily access the information and support they need.

Key elements of the rebrand include:

Positioning: The Lymphoma Research Foundation is portrayed as a community rooted in research, dedicated to eradicating lymphoma through the combined efforts of science and human connection.

Name and Initials: To avoid confusion, the full brand name "Lymphoma Research Foundation" will be used consistently, with the option of shortening to "the Foundation" when appropriate.

Logo and Colors: The new logo features multiple, overlapping letter "Ls" representing the many types of patients and professionals involved in the organization all coming together to form one community. The new color palette reflects a modern and vibrant aesthetic.

The new brand architecture positions the Lymphoma Research Foundation as the nexus for the lymphoma community, bridging the gap between groundbreaking research and compassionate support. With a refreshed logo, tagline, and color palette, the Foundation's visual identity now reflects the diversity and unity within the lymphoma community, emphasizing inclusivity and empowerment.

"Our new look symbolizes our unwavering commitment to eradicating the many types of lymphoma while fostering a sense of belonging and support for everyone affected by this disease," added Steven Eichberg, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Board of Directors.

As the Lymphoma Research Foundation embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to realize the promise of science and serve as a source of hope for everyone affected by lymphoma. For more information about the Lymphoma Research Foundation and its rebranding initiative, visit https://lymphoma.org/.

