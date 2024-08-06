Lymphoma Research Foundation to Honor Longtime Foundation Supporter and Past Board Chair Steven J. Prince at Annual Gala on September 25

BeiGene will be presented with the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Corporate Leadership Award for excellence in development of next-generation cancer treatments

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation, the nation's largest non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services, will host its 28th Annual Gala on Wednesday, September 25, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Honored at this year's gala will be past Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors and current Director Emeritus Steven "Steve" Prince, who will receive the Distinguished Leadership Award. A noted philanthropist and member of the international business community, Prince is committed to effecting positive change for the lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) community through investment in biomedical research and support for patient education. In addition to serving as Chair of the Foundation, he previously served as Board Treasurer and Chair of the Investment Committee.

In 2003, Steve was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). After searching for and finding experts in the field - Drs. Kanti Rai and Morton Coleman, two longtime Foundation Scientific Advisory Board members - he learned about his disease and joined the Board shortly after. Through his more than 20 years of service to the Foundation, Steve has helped raise millions of dollars to support the Foundation's mission and help advance cures for patients like him.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized with the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Distinguished Leadership Award," said Steve Prince. "To me, the most impactful leaders within the lymphoma community are the doctors and researchers who are searching for cures, so to be singled out amongst these world leaders is truly humbling."

"Steve's many contributions and steadfast dedication to the Lymphoma Research Foundation have made a profound impact on our mission and the community we serve," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "Steve embodies the values of compassion and care that are at the heart of our organization, and we are privileged to celebrate his achievements at the Annual Gala."

BeiGene to Receive the 2024 Corporate Leadership Award

The Lymphoma Research Foundation will also honor BeiGene, a global oncology company that has built one of the industry's deepest and most compelling oncology pipelines, addressing 80 percent of the world's cancers with next-generation treatments. BeiGene is receiving this year's Corporate Leadership Award in recognition of pursuing improved patient outcomes through the use of novel targeted therapies and supporting the Foundation's research initiatives and educational programs.

"We are deeply honored to receive this year's Corporate Leadership award for our commitment to the lymphoma community," said Dany Habr, M.D., Head of Medical Affairs, North America & International Markets at BeiGene. "At BeiGene, our core value is putting patients first. We strive to develop high-quality, innovative, and effective cancer medicines that are both accessible and affordable globally. We are grateful to work alongside the Lymphoma Research Foundation to advance groundbreaking science and bring more hope and better outcomes to patients battling lymphoma."

The Annual Gala takes place at the end of Blood Cancer Awareness Month (September), celebrating advancements made in lymphoma research and patient care and the visionaries, researchers, and advocates who make them possible. The Foundation's Gala brings together key leaders from the lymphoma community including esteemed members of the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors, representatives from oncology industry partners, healthcare providers, patients, caregivers, advocates, and supporters from throughout the country. This year's program includes a cocktail hour, followed by a seated dinner, awards ceremony, and live auction, as well as updates on the latest Lymphoma Research Foundation-funded research, programming, and patient services.

