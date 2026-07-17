Lynette Cook's Illumination Selected for Sotheby's New York Exhibition

This scene could never exist without the Sun; it is a symbiotic pairing of human creation with Nature. Post this

The works featured in this exhibition and curated sale demonstrate that Contemporary Realism remains a vital and evolving force in contemporary culture. These artists exemplify how time-honored techniques and exceptional craftsmanship continue to express subjects, ideas and perspectives that are both classical and distinctly contemporary.

Since 1999, the Art Renewal Center, together with the ARC Salon Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, has promoted traditional realism and skill-based training in the visual arts.

Among the artists selected for the exhibition is award-winning California painter Lynette Cook, whose painting Illumination, a 30 x 48-inch acrylic on canvas, has been selected for the exhibition and curated sale at Sotheby's New York.

Inspired by a moment of visual discovery on a San Francisco street, Illumination captures the fleeting interplay of sunlight, architecture and shadow. The painting explores the symbiotic relationship between human-made structures and nature. Warm sunlight animates the fire escape's ironwork, while soft lavenders resonate within the cast shadows. Reflections of trees and a moon in the windows, together with the shadows of ravens passing overhead, quietly affirm nature's persistent presence within the urban landscape.

"When I first noticed this San Francisco building, I was struck by the beauty of its architecture and the abstract cast shadow of the fire escape. To me, this piece is largely about the natural world. This scene could never exist without the Sun; it is a symbiotic pairing of human creation with Nature. This image is a fleeting moment in time, for the light and shadows will move and change as the afternoon arises, eventually disappearing when the sun sets or the fog rolls in."

Cook's selection for the Sotheby's exhibition follows her First Place award in the Landscape category of the 17th International ARC Salon, further establishing her reputation as an accomplished contemporary realist painter. A former astronomical illustrator for the California Academy of Sciences, she is known for paintings that reveal unexpected beauty in the urban landscape through nuanced studies of light and atmosphere.

The 17th/18th International ARC Salon Exhibition will be on view at Sotheby's New York, 945 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10021, from July 17 through July 27, 2026.

A public opening celebration will be held Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature participating artists from around the world, reflecting the exhibition's international scope and the collaborative spirit of Contemporary Realism. Admission is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

About the Artist

Lynette Cook is an award-winning painter whose luminous urban landscapes explore the transformative effects of light on the built environment. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her paintings are held in public and private collections throughout the United States and internationally. She lives and works in Daly City, California.

Instagram: @lynettecookart

Facebook: lynettecookart

Media Contact

Lynette Cook, Lynette R. Cook, 1 4156996937, [email protected], https://www.lynetteinthestudio.com

SOURCE Lynette R. Cook