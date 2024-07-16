Lynkwell and ChargeHub Enhance Strategic Development Partnership to Enable EV Roaming and Plug & Charge Functionality Across North America

By integrating with ChargeHub's Passport Hub, drivers and businesses utilizing networks running on the Lynkwell platform can tap into the leading EV roaming hub across the US and Canada, providing access to close to 100,000 compatible charging points.

MONTREAL and SCHENECTADY, N.Y., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynkwell, a premier provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging hardware, software, and service solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with ChargeHub, the U.S. and Canada's leading EV roaming hub.

This collaboration will work to enable charge point operators (CPOs) and eMobility service providers (EMPs) utilizing the Lynkwell platform to benefit from the largest pool of compatible charge points via EV roaming through ChargeHub's Passport Hub. The partnership also paves the way for Plug & Charge to offer a seamless, user-friendly, and secure solution to activate compatible charging stations. The integration allows networks operating on the Lynkwell platform to offer these solutions to their site hosts and drivers while maintaining their brand identity.

Alongside some of North America's largest and fastest growing networks, Lynkwell's commitment to collaboration and customer experience is evident as the partnership expands access to critical charging infrastructure for drivers on Lynkwell networks and to charging stations on Lynkwell's networks that opt-in.

The partnership delivers significant value to both drivers and businesses through:

Expanding Network Accessibility for Drivers: For EV drivers, Lynkwell's partnership and integration with ChargeHub means an exponential increase in access to chargers (close to 100,000 and growing) and a seamless payment experience without needing to download additional apps to charge. Lynkwell's participating affiliate network's infrastructure will be made available to more than 25 industry partners who are also part of Passport Hub, North America's leading EV roaming hub. These partners include automakers, other charge point operators (CPOs) and fleet management companies (view sample partner list here).





leading EV roaming hub. These partners include automakers, other charge point operators (CPOs) and fleet management companies (view sample partner list here). Broader Access for Lynkwell's Business Customers: For businesses and site hosts leveraging networks operating on the Lynkwell platform to operate EV charging stations, the partnership will significantly enhance the visibility of their chargers to the more than 1 million annual users and new EV drivers on the ChargeHub app, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and web-based map, as well as other e-mobility service providers (EMSPs) connected to the Hub.





Enhanced Driver Experience at Charging Stations: By integrating with Passport Hub, Lynkwell will work with ChargeHub to offer Plug&Charge capabilities to provide a seamless, user-friendly, and secure solution for activating charging sessions at compatible stations, further enhancing the overall user experience.

By allowing EV drivers to access charging infrastructure across different networks using a single account or payment method of the driver's choosing, the two companies are showcasing their shared vision of creating seamless access to charging stations, and thus, accelerating the transition to electric mobility.

"Lynkwell is committed to fostering industry collaboration, and we are especially excited about our partnership with ChargeHub to enhance the experience of all EV drivers and EV owners across North America, regardless of which network or app they choose," said Jason Zarillo, president and co-founder of Lynkwell.

"The partnership with Lynkwell goes way beyond offering their platform's charging network's clients easy access to thousands of new charging stations. Since Lynkwell also provides the industry with a robust platform for branded Charge Point Management Solutions, having them connected to North America's leading EV roaming hub will help many other CPOs and eMSPs benefit from this integration. That aligns perfectly with ChargeHub's ultimate goal to accelerate EV adoption through EV roaming," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) charging revolution, offering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate every component of the EV value chain. Its mission is to empower businesses and individuals with purpose-built solutions that further energy transformation through e-mobility innovations. With thousands of charging stations under deployment, Lynkwell hosts dozens of EV charging networks and offers a diverse range of commercial Level 2 and Level 3 (DCFC) charging equipment from a curated catalog of more than 500 products. Since 2016, Lynkwell has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions to support America's growing EV industry. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the past two years by Inc. 5000, and among the top 10 networked providers of EV chargers in the country, Lynkwell continues to drive innovation and excellence in the EV charging industry. For more information, visit www.lynkwell.com or Lynkwell Resources for the latest news and updates.

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub Passport Hub, the #1 solution in North America trusted by more than 25 industry partners. Its solution supports the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large scale EV roaming to drivers. The company's unique expertise helps e-mobility service providers (eMSP) and charge point operators (CPO) to streamline, simplify and scale roaming interoperability integrations. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub also operates the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users. https://solutions.chargehub.com/

