Lynn L. Bergeson and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. Named 2023 Affiliates of the Year by ACD (formerly NACD)

"The Affiliate of the Year Award recognizes ACD Affiliate members who make significant contributions of time and talent for the betterment of the chemical distribution industry, who contribute special achievements in chemical distribution, or who provide outstanding service to fellow ACD members or Affiliates.

Lynn Bergeson, founder and Managing Partner of Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. a Washington, D.C., law firm, and Dr. Richard Engler, Director of Chemistry, have been, and continue to be, invaluable partners for the chemical distribution industry.

Lynn is an expert in technical guidance and strategic perspectives on critical priorities, including Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), permitting, and many other environmental issues. Lynn is a knowledgeable source of accurate and helpful guidance that supports ACD and its membership by providing 30 minutes of pro bono counsel every quarter to any member seeking support, legal and compliance advice on a variety of environmental issues, as well as legal and regulatory counsel to ACD in support of its regulatory advocacy and compliance programs.

Rich is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and has been a key advisor for nearly nine years alongside Lynn, providing the Alliance with technical support and guidance on a variety of TSCA issues. Rich has also been a frequent presenter at ACD Regulatory Workshops on TSCA and Chemical Data Reporting. Most recently, he provided ACD with invaluable counsel on the reinstated Superfund chemical taxes."

In their comments accepting the award, the recipients stated:

Lynn L. Bergeson: "I can't tell you how much I enjoy working with Eric Byer, Jennifer Gibson and her team of gifted professionals, and so many of the ACD member companies. We appreciate the passion, the energy, and the commitment to excellence that all at ACD exhibit. Thank you for this really distinguished honor."

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.: "Distributors are the circulatory system of the chemical industry — we recognize how important you are to the well-functioning of economy of the United States. It's a real pleasure to work with ACD and ACD members. You are engaged, you are active, you are curious, so thank you again for the recognition."

B&C has partnered with ACD for over a decade, providing training, compliance, and strategic services for ACD members. Located in Washington, D.C., B&C is a law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product regulation and approval and associated business issues. Additional information is available at http://www.lawbc.com.

