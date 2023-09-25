Lynn L. Bergeson Earns High Accolades from Best Lawyers and Who's Who Legal

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner of B&C, counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory, policy, and business matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and currently serves as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee.