Lynn L. Bergeson Earns High Accolades from Best Lawyers and Who's Who Legal

B&C is pleased to announce that Lynn L. Bergeson has been recognized by Best Lawyers and Who's Who Legal.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to announce that Lynn L. Bergeson has been recognized for the 21st year as one of The Best Lawyers in America© in 2024 for Environmental Law and Environmental Litigation. Ms. Bergeson has also again been named one of North America's leading legal practitioners by Who's Who Legal -- Environment for 2023, marking the 19th year Ms. Bergeson has been so named. In addition to these recent accolades, Ms. Bergeson has once again been recognized by Chambers in Band 1 - Environment, Super Lawyers as a Top Rated Environmental Attorney in Washington, D.C., and by Martindale Hubble as an AV Preeminent® Lawyer.
Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner of B&C, counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory, policy, and business matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and currently serves as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee.
Ms. Bergeson is also President of The Acta Group (Acta®), B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting arm with offices in Washington, D.C., Brussels, Belgium, and Manchester, United Kingdom, and President of B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM), which helps the chemical industry form consortia to achieve shared research, testing, and regulatory goals.
