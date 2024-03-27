Lynn Rogien named Vice President and Michigan Business Leader for Gilbane Building Company

36-year industry veteran and Michigan-native to lead and expand Gilbane's presence in Michigan

DETROIT, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a leading global builder with a strong track record of building in Michigan for over 45 years, is pleased to announce that Lynn Rogien has been named Vice President and business leader of its Detroit office. In this new role, Rogien will oversee the business operations and growth of Gilbane in Michigan. He will focus on building a workplace culture that fosters the development of high-performing teams that deliver world-class facilities and work to expand Gilbane's portfolio of projects within key markets throughout the state.

"I am thrilled to lead our Michigan team during an exciting time of growth and development," said Lynn Rogien. "We are proud to partner with leading clients spanning industries from manufacturing, life sciences, K-12 and higher education, and more. I look forward to continuing Gilbane's long history of delivering transformational projects and results for our clients throughout Michigan and our commitment to positively impacting our local community."

With more than 36 years of experience in the construction industry, Rogien has been instrumental in growing Gilbane's presence throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. His portfolio includes significant projects including the Wayne State University Student Housing Anthony Wayne Drive Apartment Building and Chatsworth Building Renovation, University of Michigan Ross School of Business Exterior Enhancements, Eastern Michigan University Housing Masterplan, Michigan State University – Detroit Partnership, Ann Arbor Public Schools Bond Program, Eastern Michigan University Housing Masterplan, Project K-Star, Pfizer Kalamazoo Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) Facility, Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons, Purdue University Student Housing Program and Hagle Hall, Illinois Institute of Technology Student Housing Program, Coleman A. Young Municipal Center projects, and the Neighborhood Service Organization Detroit Healthy Housing Center.

A Michigan native, Rogien has built strong, trusted relationships throughout the Midwest. He is a dedicated and influential leader passionate about training and developing team members, fostering relationships with clients and partners, and successfully leading project teams to deliver impactful projects for our clients. Under Rogien's leadership, the Gilbane team will build on a solid foundation in the Southeast Michigan area by leveraging innovative technology and driving community impact.

Rogien is a member of the Design-Build Institute of American (DBIA) and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full range of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Gilbane has been providing construction management services throughout Michigan for over 45 years – cultivating a team focused on quality, client advocacy, safety, and innovation. Our portfolio includes a variety of projects in all major markets including K-12 education, higher education, life sciences, healthcare, commercial, and public-private partnerships.

