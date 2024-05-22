Lynx Dx Wins Award as One of '50 Companies to Watch' by Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Being recognized for this award by Michigan Celebrates Small Business is further validation of the work we're doing at Lynx Dx to provide best-in-class diagnostic tests based on innovative science. Post this

The award adds to a string of recent successes for Lynx Dx, including the publication of peer-reviewed research on the science underpinning its MyProstateScore 2.0 test in JAMA Oncology and the recent acquisition of a new headquarters facility in Ann Arbor.

"Being recognized for this award by Michigan Celebrates Small Business is further validation of the work we're doing at Lynx Dx to provide best-in-class diagnostic tests based on innovative science," Spencer said. "We're honored to be included among such a great class of up-and-coming businesses and look forward to many milestones ahead of us as a commercial enterprise."

Collectively, the 2024 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch awardees have made a substantial economic impact:

Responsible for $414.3 million in total annual revenue during 2023

in total annual revenue during 2023 Projected to increase their revenue by 18% in 2024

Provide 1,577 full-time equivalent jobs, including 1,565 within the state of Michigan

Projected to create over 339 new jobs in 2024

"As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary of MCSB, we're reminded of the incredible resilience and innovation within Michigan's small business sector. This year's winners demonstrate the collective entrepreneurial spirit that drives our state's economy forward," said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair.

Nominees must be second-stage companies with six to 99 full-time equivalent employees and $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. They must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations across the state annually select the winners. In addition, the businesses selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision.

Michigan Celebrates received over 500 nominations for the 2024 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award.

About Lynx Dx

Using technology developed at the University of Michigan, Lynx Dx provides best-in-class diagnostic testing services to help people live healthy and productive lives. The company's mission is to develop superior genomic tests where there is clear patient need. Lynx Dx produces tests with the highest degree of accuracy and efficiency combined with an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about Lynx Dx and MyProstateScore 2.0, please visit http://www.lynxdx.com.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations who offer resources for small businesses. Since 2005, Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala has placed a spotlight on how small businesses positively impact our communities and state. The MCSB organization is focused on supporting, promoting and celebrating small businesses in Michigan.

Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of the Awards Gala.

