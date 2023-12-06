LynxDx Relocates to New and Improved Headquarters to Prime Next Phase of Growth

"Establishing a new and expanded headquarters represents the start of an exciting new chapter for LynxDx and our efforts to revolutionize prostate cancer risk assessment for patients and clinicians," Post this

The relocation also kicks off what's expected to be a series of key developments for the company and its efforts to provide best-in-class genomic diagnostic testing services for prostate cancer, the second-leading cause of cancer death among men in the U.S.

"Establishing a new and expanded headquarters represents the start of an exciting new chapter for LynxDx and our efforts to revolutionize prostate cancer risk assessment for patients and clinicians," company President Steve Riggs said. "In conjunction with some exciting news to come, this move firmly places us at the forefront of efforts to advance early detection of a difficult disease and help more people live healthy and productive lives."

Using science originated in a research lab at the University of Michigan, LynxDx developed its first and now second generation risk assessment test, MPS2. MPS2 is a data-driven, urine prostate cancer screening test that provides highly accurate, risk assessment insights to guide clinical decisions for patients with elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) or abnormal digital rectal exam (DRE) findings. The test combines the predictive power of 18 urine biomarkers with those clinical factors most relevant in men with higher risk factors for prostate cancer. By using the MPS2 assessment, physicians are able to more accurately inform their patients whether or not a clinically relevant cancer is present and what the best next steps are in their prostate cancer care.

About LynxDx

Using technology developed at the University of Michigan, LynxDx provides best-in-class diagnostic testing services to help people live healthy and productive lives. The company's mission is to develop superior genomic tests where there is clear patient need. LynxDx produces tests with the highest degree of accuracy, efficiency combined with an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about LynxDx please visit lynxdx.com.

