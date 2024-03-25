Lyons & Associates, P.C. Attorneys Selected to the 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Lyons & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce that eight of its attorneys have been selected to the 2024 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

SOMERVILLE, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder and Managing Partner Terry Lyons, Esq. is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a matrimonial attorney, holds a Master's in Social Work, and is Chair of the firm's Matrimonial and Family Law Practice. Terry has earned an outstanding reputation as a top-rated divorce lawyer and has been featured in over 250 national and international news and media outlets. She is a frequent guest lecturer, instructor, and an accomplished author, publishing numerous articles and the bestseller Sticks and Stones, Life Lessons from a Lawyer. Terry serves on the New Jersey Board of Continuing Legal Education, the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, and the Political Action for Candidate Election (PACE) and Legislative and Social Action (LASA) Committees. She has been named a "Top 10 Best Female Attorney" by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys and a "Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneurs." She has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2021.

Partner Marissa A. Del Mauro, Esq. is a top-rated divorce lawyer and a certified matrimonial attorney by the New Jersey Supreme Court. She concentrates her practice on all facets of family law matters, including high-asset divorce, same-sex divorce, domestic violence, adoption, and child custody and support, among others. Marissa serves as a volunteer Panelist for the Somerset and Hunterdon County Matrimonial Early Settlement Panel programs. She is the recipient of numerous awards for her accomplishments and contributions to the field of family law. She has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2019.

Shareholder and Partner Joanna R. Adu, Esq. is Chair of the firm's Trusts, Estates, and Finance Practice Group, concentrating her practice on wills, trusts and estates, guardianship, business law, and more. As the parent of a special needs child, she works with families regarding guardianship and special needs trusts to ensure the future care of a family member. Joanna is a frequent speaker and panelist for Continuing Legal Education seminars regarding child support, financial elder abuse, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and she authored publications regarding LGBTQ+ estate planning and posthumous lawsuits. She serves as a director for SERV Connect, a subsidiary of SERV Behavioral Health Systems, Inc. She has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2020.

Eric Marcy, Esq. is Chair of the firm's Criminal, Administrative Law, and Professional Licensing Practice Group. Mr. Marcy's general criminal practice encompasses trial and appellate Federal, State, and Municipal Criminal Defense Litigation. His experience in White-Collar Criminal Defense extends to Corporate Investigations, Insurance Audits, Subpoena Compliance, and associated Criminal, Professional Licensing, Civil, and Administrative Litigation. Additionally, he offers services in Parole Planning, Parole Appeals, Revocation Hearings, and motions for relief from Megan's Law sanctions, including registration, community/parole supervision (CSL, PSL) for life, and Tier Level challenges. Mr. Marcy was selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2006 to 2009 and each year since 2017.

Senior Counsel David F. Salvaggio, Esq. has handled thousands of cases in his career, including difficult divorces involving high-net-worth individuals, protracted custody disputes, complicated equitable distribution issues, and very contentious domestic violence cases. His paramount goal is to help his clients get through the divorce process without destroying their families or exhausting all their money so that they can move on as easily and quickly as possible with the next chapter of their lives. David assists divorcing couples in reaching settlement agreements through mediation and collaborative practice. David played a significant role in passing the New Jersey Family Collaborative Law Act in 2014 and has served as the President of the New Jersey Collaborative Law Group. He was selected to the Super Lawyers list in 2015 and each year since 2022.

Associate Marie T. Bucci, Esq. concentrates her practice on divorce matters, focusing on domestic violence trials, high-asset divorces, complex child custody, and parenting time disputes, post-judgment motions, name changes, estate planning, and Qualified Domestic Relations Orders. Since 2023, Marie has been a member of both the Family Law Committee and Young Lawyers Committee within the Monmouth County Bar Association. Before joining Lyons & Associates, P.C., she clerked for the Honorable Andrea I. Marshall, J.S.C. of the Monmouth County Superior Court. In March 2023, she was one of the featured female family law practitioner panelists for Rutgers Law School at an annual event. In 2021, Marie was published as a Star Ledger guest columnist for a piece on Britney Spears' conservatorship. This is her second year being named to the Rising Stars list.

Associate Jessica M. DeYoung, Esq. concentrates her practice on divorce, child custody, visitation disputes, pendente lite, and other family law matters. Prior to joining Lyons & Associates, P.C., Jessica clerked for the Honorable Rudolph A. Filko, J.S.C. of the New Jersey Superior Court, Passaic Vicinage, Family Part. She also previously served as a Roger Williams Immigration Clinic student lawyer during law school, representing low-income families seeking asylum and special immigrant juvenile status. This is Jessica's first year selected to the Rising Stars list.

Of Counsel Lori P. Hager, Esq. concentrates her practice on intellectual property law, corporate counseling, and business litigation, with special focus on trademark, copyright, and patent infringement, trademark and copyright prosecution, and proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. She also provides companies with corporate expansion strategy and new business verticals and negotiates general commercial contracts, license and talent agreements, and localizing foreign contracts. Lori frequently presents seminars for the New York City Bar Association, paralegal associations, and trade organizations. This is Lori's first year being named to the Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys nationwide for their accomplishments in over 70 different practice areas. Selection is based on peer nomination, recognition, and independent research involving an extensive multi-phase process based on achievements in and out of the courtroom, pro bono work, honors and awards, and more.

Lyons & Associates, P.C. is a full-service law firm that provides exceptional and aggressive representation with a holistic approach that focuses on helping clients recover. Call 908-575-9777 or visit the firm's website: www.lyonspc.com to schedule a free consultation. The firm has offices located throughout New Jersey in Somerville, Morristown, and Freehold.

