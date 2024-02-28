Lyons & Associates, P.C. Named Best Law Firm in Bridgewater

Lyons & Associates, P.C. is happy to announce it has been named the 2024 Bridgewater "Best Law Firm" by the City Lifestyle Readers' Choice Awards. The public is cordially invited to a Recognition of the 2024 Readers' Choice Winners-Awards Ceremony at the Somerset Hills Hotel on 200 Liberty Corner Road in Warren, New Jersey. The event will be on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, City Lifestyle magazine asks the community to nominate and vote for their favorite and trusted Bridgewater businesses based on good practices, high-quality results in their respective fields, and excellent communication.

Lyons & Associates, P.C. is a full-service law firm located in Somerville, Morristown, and Freehold, New Jersey, serving clients throughout the surrounding areas. Call 908-575-9777 or go to www.lyonspc.com to schedule a free consultation today.

Media Contact

Nicole Bienko, Lyons & Associates, P.C., 1 908-575-9777, [email protected], https://www.lyonspc.com/

SOURCE Lyons & Associates, P.C.