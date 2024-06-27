Lyra Technology Group, an Evergreen Company, Announces its Acquisition of DKBinnovative

This investment will empower DKB to expand its customer base, double down on client satisfaction, and build on its marketing strategy

SAN FRANCISCO and FRISCO, Texas , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyra Technology Group, Evergreen's portfolio of managed IT service providers, announced today that it has acquired DKBinnovative (DKB), a leading provider of IT services to businesses in Texas and beyond.

Lyra selected DKB for investment due to its long track record of satisfying and retaining customers, its operational maturity, and its strong ability to meet the needs of underserved verticals. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and provides services to thousands of users across the region.

"Keith has built DKB with a unique set of core values and principles that are deeply interwoven into the company's culture and service," said Elliott Hyman, CEO of Lyra Technology Group. "We are thrilled to support his team and customers in the next phase of the company's growth as they continue to lead as a managed service provider in Texas."

Keith Barthold, DKB's founder and current CEO, will elevate to chairman of DKB and is announcing Chris Scott as CEO. Prior to joining DKB, Scott successfully founded and exited Netera Networks, an award-winning services-led IT solutions integrator. Scott also served as CEO of a competing Dallas Fort Worth area MSP and held other key leadership roles within the industry. In each role, he was instrumental in building and growing leading cybersecurity solutions for SMB clients. Additionally, William Mays, DKB partner, will move to chairman emeritus.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting journey to lead an amazing team known for cybersecurity innovation and unwavering dedication to client success." said Chris Scott.

"It's been a fast and adventurous ride and I couldn't be more proud of the remarkable company this team has built together" said Barthold. "Evergreen's long-term approach and shared mission for best-in-class IT and security solutions for our clients made them a perfect choice as a permanent home for DKBinnovative. Joining the Lyra family makes us a part of the largest MSP in the world, with resources to scale growth and enhance capabilities, while maintaining autonomy and our own unique culture and identity. It's been an honor to lead DKB here, and I'm excited to see its rise to the next level!"

Lyra continues to actively invest in leading managed services providers throughout the world, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth.

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative is an award-winning cybersecurity and managed IT service provider established in 2004. Chaos and hidden risk, particularly today's cyber threats, keep many businesses and their leadership on the very edge of failure. DKB's world class framework gives business leaders a new level of transparency, guidance, and control over technology that's radically different and puts them back into command.

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Services Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a holding company of leading service companies. Owners and founders of service businesses trust Evergreen to help them achieve their long-term goals and to steward their legacy. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for founder-led businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

