Lyra Technology Group Transforms Recruitment Strategy, Welcomes 36 New Chief Growth Officers Across Operating Companies

Lyra's initiative to onboard 36 chief growth officers underscores its commitment to innovation and performance, setting a new standard for growth leadership among MSPs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyra Technology Group, a family of industry-leading technology service businesses, is making waves in the managed service provider (MSP) industry by hiring 36 chief growth officers (CGOs) across its 71+ operating companies in the past 18 months. This strategic move is reshaping the landscape of growth leadership within Lyra and providing a roadmap for other MSPs to follow.

This initiative to onboard 36 CGOs demonstrates Lyra's commitment to driving innovation and performance through strategic leadership. For MSPs, this approach is more than just a hiring spree; it's a blueprint for sustainable success.

Lyra's growth strategy has a proven track record. In fact, companies within Lyra that have recently onboarded CGOs have seen a 51% increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), and plan to hire an additional 30 CGOs.

"We are thrilled with the added horsepower our newly appointed chief growth officers have brought to the business," said Jake Gregorich, SVP of growth at Lyra who led the initiative. "Our hiring model focuses on giving deserving individuals with the right attributes their first executive roles. This strategy is proving to be a game-changer in the MSP industry, as these leaders seize the once-in-a-career opportunity to level up."

"Our customers and prospective customers are sophisticated business leaders. Each has their own unique objectives. Our companies are among the best in the industry at helping them accomplish their IT goals. Our CGOs are responsible for serving as the chief communicator for our businesses: listening to customer needs, explaining our solutions in business terms—not technical jargon, and ensuring customer expectations are exceeded in solution delivery. We believe that every one of our companies needs a person on their leadership team serving this role and the results of our work so far confirm the transformative impact these leaders are having across our business", said Elliott Hyman, CEO of Lyra.

If you are an MSP looking to supercharge your growth and performance, consider the transformative impact of strategic leadership. Learn from Lyra's success and invest in top-tier talent to drive your business forward. For insights, best practices, and partnership opportunities, visit Lyra.com today.

Learn More

For more information and inquiries on the chief growth officer initiative at Lyra, please visit https://lyratechgroup.com/

About Lyra Technology Group: Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. Lyra never divests from businesses they partner with and approaches every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term.

About Evergreen Services Group: Evergreen Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, Touchdown PR for Evergreen, +1 (512) 599 4015, [email protected], https://www.touchdownpr.com

SOURCE Lyra Technology Group