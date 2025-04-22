Lyric Acquires ClaimShark to Expand Value and Power Next-Gen AI Applications

This exciting step accelerates our evolution in areas where we have unique expertise, data and insights. ClaimShark's capabilities align with our purpose of reducing complexity in the healthcare continuum, creating a simpler, more efficient system centered on patients. —Raj Ronanki, Lyric CEO Post this

Transaction inaccuracies cost the US healthcare system over half a trillion dollars annually, significantly impacting health plans, their network providers, and the members they serve. To address these inefficiencies, ClaimShark offers innovative tools and strategies to simplify and optimize payment integrity operations before and after payments are made, enabling health plans to maximize value and improve relationships with their network providers and members.

Key solutions include:

Virtuoso: Virtuoso is a differentiated payment integrity command center providing resource planning, automated workflow, and controls for payment integrity operations. Virtuoso centralizes management and orchestration of claims, data, vendors, rules, and workflows. Virtuoso also enables the use of advanced generative AI & agents to address issues impacting medical trends, providing automated solutions while ensuring human oversight in clinical decision-making.

Replay: Replay empowers health plan audit teams to swiftly review claims, surface inaccuracies, and take corrective action. Purpose-built for payment integrity operations, Replay brings automation, structure, and intelligence to previously manual workflows, dramatically increasing speed, precision, and ROI for customers.

Powerful Combined Platform

Combining ClaimShark with Lyric42 results in a platform with unique, AI-driven capabilities, including:

A plug-and-play AI/Cloud foundation, available now, that connects payers to a deep library of pre-pay editing, data analytics, and overpayment detection tools – some developed in-house, others by trusted partners.

Studio 42, a dynamic new interface guided by the belief that "AI is the new UI." Launching in the coming months, it will offer real-time trend insights, automated content creation, and intuitive, agentic workflows for maximum user impact.

Leadership Perspectives

"This acquisition is a transformational step for Lyric and represents progress toward our long-term goal of scaling the business in areas where we have unique expertise, data and insights," said Rajeev Ronanki, CEO of Lyric. "ClaimShark's Virtuoso and Replay capabilities are an ideal match for Lyric's platform and align strongly with our purpose of reducing complexity across the healthcare continuum by creating a simpler, more efficient system centered around patients."

Ravi Umarji, Lyric's Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, added: "Lyric's acquisition of ClaimShark accelerates our evolution beyond pre-pay editing, and represents important progress towards our mission to drive transparency and efficiency in the healthcare system. We believe this acquisition positions us well for future organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and we look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and relationships to offer innovative solutions at scale."

Suresh Kothapalli, ClaimShark CEO and co-founder, shared: "By joining Lyric, we're amplifying the value we can deliver across the board – from health plans to providers to members. Together, we're building a more intelligent and integrated healthcare payments system that expands accuracy and reduces complexity."

Ram Davaloor, ClaimShark co-founder and Lyric's new GM & President, Platforms, concluded: "Joining Lyric allows us to tackle some of healthcare's biggest challenges head-on. Together, we're developing a real-time intelligence platform that empowers health plans to predict trends, act early, and deliver greater value with precision."

About Lyric

Lyric is a platform-based healthcare technology company, committed to simplifying the business of care by preventing inaccurate payments and reducing overall waste in the healthcare ecosystem, enabling more efficient use of resources to reduce cost of care that benefits payers, providers, and patients. Lyric, formerly ClaimsXten, is a market leader with 35 years of pre-pay editing expertise, dedicated teams, and top technology. Lyric is proud to be 2025 Best in KLAS for Pre-payment Accuracy and Integrity and is HI-TRUST and SOC2 certified. Discover more at Lyric.ai.

Lyric's payment accuracy solutions help to reduce inaccurate claims payments that bog down the healthcare ecosystem, causing abrasion and slowing down timely payments to providers for care that has already been provided. By doing so, Lyric can help to reduce the growing waste in the healthcare system, enabling more efficient use of resources to reduce cost of care and benefit payers, providers, and patients.

About ClaimShark

ClaimShark is a trusted name in payment integrity solutions, born out of the expertise and innovation of iSpace, ClaimShark's parent company. Recognizing the growing need for a specialized platform to address the unique challenges in payment integrity led to the creation of ClaimShark's solutions—cutting-edge payment integrity and audit tools designed to help health plans maximize their payment accuracy value, optimize vendor selection, and automate backend payment integrity operations, making payment integrity operations more efficient and scalable.

