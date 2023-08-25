Lyric Announces Promotions, New Additions to Executive and Extended Leadership Teams

"Our mission is to transform how we provide value to our customers and simplify the complex and ever-changing healthcare landscape," said Raj Ronanki, CEO. "We are lucky to have this team on board to help write our next chapter." Tweet this

"Since becoming Lyric, our mission has been to transform how we provide value to our customers and simplify the complex and ever-changing healthcare landscape through our advanced product and service portfolio," said Raj Ronanki, CEO. "We are lucky to have Akshay, Vijay, and Gene to help write our next chapter. They are innovative within their fields, and each brings a wealth of experience building and leading innovative healthcare companies."

Akshay Sharma joins Lyric as Chief AI Officer where he will oversee the research and development of the company's AI services and solutions driving both product and technology within the Lyric platform. Sharma previously held a leadership role at Elevance Health focused on AI and data strategies.

Vijay Murugappan, Chief Commercial Officer, has an exceptional track record of creating high-performing teams across multiple industries. He leads the sales and account management teams, accelerating sales and reinforcing Lyric as the preferred partner in the payment accuracy industry. He previously held the position of CEO at Hydrogen Health, a digital health and AI company.

As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Gene German works closely with the engineering and product management teams to ensure technologies are scaled and used efficiently and securely. He is responsible for establishing the overall roadmap of the company's product lifecycles. German held a similar role at Rally/Optum Digital prior to joining Lyric.

Additionally, Lyric announced promotions of Christine Belanger to VP of Product and Amy Churchill to VP of Marketing, and welcomed several new hires to the extended leadership team, including Tawfiq Bajjali, VP and General Manager of Platform Solutions; Brian Berkowitz, VP of Strategy and Corporate Development; Emily Brockway, VP of Strategic Initiatives; Garnet Dark, VP of Solution Architecture; Dan Gallagher, VP of Product Strategy and Partnerships; and Alexander Ulyanov, VP of Platform Engineering.

Lyric's solutions serve as the foundation for streamlining increasingly complex claims payment processes, bringing the insights needed for more precision and efficiency along the continuum.

Lyric serves many of the nation's largest commercial and government-sponsored health plans, responsible for covering more than 185 million lives.

About Lyric

Lyric is a leading AI healthcare technology company, committed to simplifying the business of care. Lyric's solutions leverage the power of machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics to empower health plan payers with pathways to increased accuracy and efficiency, while maximizing value and savings.

