Lyric Coffee House Named Best Coffee in Clayton, New York, with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"It has been such an honor to serve the community for 18 years! Crimson Cup provided great training and set up from the start, helping us bring a warm, inviting European-style coffee house to the 1,000 Islands." - Kathy Danielson, Owner, The Lyric Coffee House Post this

"It has been such an honor to serve the community for 18 years," she said. "We have brought a warm, inviting European-style coffee house to the 1,000 Islands."

Danielson attributes the Best Coffee award to the quality of her coffee and the variety of specialty options. "We change our featured flavors twice yearly, customizing them seasonally and to local tastes."

Located at the heart of Clayton, Danielson's coffee house sits on the site where the historic Lyric Theater opened over a century ago. It has become a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, with cozy red chairs and a crackling fireplace creating the perfect atmosphere to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.

"We're only closed four times a year," Danielson said. "We have been part of many life celebrations for our community. We're the place where people gather to connect or find peace - and everything in between!"

Danielson opened the independent coffee house in 2006 after learning how to open a coffee shop through the 7 Steps to Success consulting program of Crimson Cup & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster and business consultant.

The company's 7 Steps consulting team coached her through the startup process, assisting with everything from writing a strong coffee shop business plan and calculating startup costs to choosing equipment, hiring and training baristas and marketing her location.

The program is based on the book 7 Steps to Success: a Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, by Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"Crimson Cup provided great training and set up from the start," Danielson said.

She continues to receive award-winning coffee, quality coffee shop products and ongoing consulting support from the Ohio coffee roaster, which has won numerous awards for coffee quality and tasting, including Roast magazine's Macro Roaster of the Year.

"They provide high-quality products, keep prices fair and consistent, and offer great customer service," Danielson said. "Customer Growth Rep Heather Syx has been a wonderful mentor over the last few years."

Danielson invited everyone in Clayton and the 1,000 Islands to visit The Lyric Coffee House, which is open seven days a week.

"Once you step through our doors, you will see why everyone is saying 'Meet me at the Lyric," she said.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, [email protected], https://www.crimsoncup.com

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea