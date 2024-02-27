Lytho Enhances Content Creation Capabilities with Acquisition of DivvyHQ

Bringing these two platforms together will help facilitate a stronger relationship between content and creative teams that I believe is currently unmatched in the market today. Post this

Doug Thede, CEO of Lytho, stated, "Proper planning is an essential part of any successful project. However, planning alone isn't enough - a successful project requires proper diligence, collaboration, and execution. Bringing these two platforms together will help to facilitate a stronger relationship between content and creative teams - from more transparent planning, collaboration, execution, and measurement - that I believe is currently unmatched in the market today."

For the past 20 years, Lytho has been serving creative teams with best-in-class creative workflow, review and approval, automation, and digital asset management capabilities. This acquisition allows Lytho to quickly expand its reach within marketing organizations and deliver an integrated toolset that manages all aspects of the content creation lifecycle.

Thede expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "I am truly excited to incorporate DivvyHQ into the Lytho ecosystem. Not only are we adding a solution that serves the unique needs of content marketing and communications teams, but we are also joining forces with experienced professionals who understand our market - both the opportunities and challenges that our customers face."

The acquisition of DivvyHQ represents a significant step forward for Lytho and its commitment to providing innovative solutions for content creation and process management. And while DivvyHQ will continue to be available as a standalone product for the foreseeable future, Lytho and DivvyHQ are already working on integrating their platforms to provide customers with a more seamless and efficient content creation experience.

For more information about the acquisition, click here.

About Lytho:

Lytho, a creative operations platform, is on a mission to help customers achieve better content outcomes. The company was founded to remove the burden of manual proofing and expanded into creative project management and digital asset management. The Lytho team keeps innovating every day to streamline the creative process and make content work better for creative and marketing teams. Lytho helps you get everything – projects, feedback, assets, and more – in one place, so your team can do magnificent work instead of managing tasks, chasing stakeholders, and clicking through folders to find assets. This is how you give your team back the power to create. By configuring Lytho's suite of tools to fit each customer's process, they've helped customers like Sheetz, Nature's Way, and Kennebac Savings Bank incorporate more flexibility and accountability into their creative workflow. To learn more, visit Lytho.com.

About DivvyHQ:

DivvyHQ is a Kansas City-based content operations platform that makes it easy for global marketing, content, and communications teams to get organized, plan, produce, and publish high-quality content more efficiently. DivvyHQ was voted the #1 Content Marketing Platform four straight years by the Content Marketing Institute, and works with amazing brands such as Aflac, Cutco, Amica, NYU, Pebble Beach, and SugarCRM. For more information, visit DivvyHQ.com.

Media Contact

Brody Dorland, Lytho, 1 877-573-4889 2171, [email protected], www.lytho.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Lytho