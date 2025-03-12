Lytho Recognized in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards for Project Management Excellence

"This award reflects our dedication to empowering creative and marketing teams with solutions that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and the overall quality of their work." Post this

"We are honored to be recognized by G2 as a leader in project management software," said Scott Weeren, Chief Executive Officer at Lytho. "This award reflects our dedication to empowering creative and marketing teams with solutions that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and the overall quality of their work."

Lytho's Creative Workflow platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to address the unique challenges faced by creative teams, including:

Creative Brief Management: Streamlining the intake process to ensure clear and actionable project briefs.

Project Management: Providing robust features to plan, track, and manage projects from inception to completion.

Online Proofing: Facilitating seamless collaboration and feedback with stakeholders to expedite the review and approval process.

Users have praised Lytho its ability to simplify and centralize project workflows. One reviewer noted, "Lytho is very intuitive, user-friendly, and makes streamlining multiple projects easy."

For more information about Lytho's award-winning Creative Workflow platform, visit www.lytho.com.

About Lytho

Lytho is the industry leader in marketing content operations software, empowering creative teams to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, ensure compliance, and maximize creative output. Trusted by over 600 global customers, Lytho's intuitive platform helps marketers efficiently manage the production of both AI and human-generated marketing content, leveraging generative AI to streamline requests and boost team efficiency. Consistently top-rated on G2, Lytho enables organizations to scale their marketing efforts with greater speed and precision. Learn more at www.lytho.com.

Media Contact

Molly Clark, Lytho, 1 9196788118, [email protected], https://www.lytho.com/

SOURCE Lytho