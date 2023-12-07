M-ART Opens Its Virtual Doors During Miami ART Week: A Pioneering Metaverse Art Show Featuring Global Artists

M-ART Introduces a Metaverse Marvel: A Fusion of Art, Technology, and Innovation Takes Center Stage at Miami ART Week

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Miami ART Week captures the attention of the art world, M-ART is set to unveil a groundbreaking immersive virtual art experience. From December 7th to 10th, M-ART invites art enthusiasts & collectors to explore a diverse range of artworks in the metaverse realm.

M-ART is more than an art show, a Surrealistic Virtual Environment Crafted by Leaders in Metaverse Architecture! In collaboration between Polycount.io, one of the leaders in the creation of 3D experiences, Digital Fashion and Avatars, & Digital World Consultants; M-ART has created an extraordinary virtual environment, blending elements with avant-garde galleries design. This immersive setting is not just a backdrop but an integral part of the experience, showcasing the boundless possibilities of Metaverse integration of architecture and design that boosts a new way to exhibit, trade and buy art.

To visit the metaverse art fair, go to spatial.io. Login and look for M-Art | Art Fair.

Experience Art Like Never Before - M-ART's CEO, Johnessco Rodriguez, emphasizes the uniqueness of this experience: "While the show is accessible from computers, tablets, or cellphones, we highly recommend experiencing M-ART with a VR device. That's where the true magic unfolds."

Discover international artists such as:

F.man (Belgium): Empowering women and world peace through her new NFT collection.

James St-Laurent (Canada): A live music photography legend, capturing the soul of objects, forms and landscapes.

Kaola Oty (Romania): The erotic princess with surrealistic erotic artwork that challenges and entices.

Norma Duncan (London): Pioneering the 'Emotionism-art' movement with her digital creations.

Cantal Cavenel (France): A digital Cannes Film Festival presenter, offering an immersive video-musical artwork collection.

Juan Gonzales Iglesias (Spain): Leading viewers on the "Path of Enlightenment" through digital art.

M-ART is more than an exhibition; it's a trailblazer in the art world, demonstrating the vast potential of the Metaverse in democratizing art access and trading. Our platform is a testament to the power of technology in bridging gaps, allowing artists to connect with a global audience and providing collectors with unparalleled access to new talent.

To join this virtual art extravaganza, VISIT M-ART. Embark on this journey and witness the harmonious blend of art and technology.

A New Era in Art Trading Has Begun!

