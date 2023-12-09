M-ART's Post-Opening: A Resounding Success A New Hub for Crypto and Art Collectors with Global Art Icons.

Experience a Metaversal Journey: M-ART Transform Art with a Fusion of Tradition and Digital Innovation, Showcasing International Talent and Award-Winning Artistry

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a spectacular debut during Miami Art Week, M-ART, the revolutionary Metaverse art show, continues to captivate art enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. This unique metaverse environment merges the traditional with the digital, offering a year-round immersive art experience aligned with the world's elite art fair calendar.

A Showcase of International Talent and Award-Winning Art

M-ART proudly features a diverse array of artists, each bringing their unique vision to the virtual world.

Highlighting the event was Norma Duncan, the recent Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23 winner for Art & Design Brand of the Year 2023. Her groundbreaking NFT collection and Emotionism-ART brand have set a new standard in digital art expression.

Romanian artist Kaola Otty captivates with her exotic and erotic artwork, offering a pictorial journey that tantalizes and challenges the viewer. Meanwhile, legendary photographer James St-Laurent transforms landscapes and objects into visual emotions, capturing the soul in every frame.

Chantal Cavenel, another star attraction at M-ART, presents a vibrant digital collection of multisensorial artwork, immersing the audience in a symphony of sight and sound. Adding to this illustrious lineup is F.man, a Belgian artist known for her global efforts in empowering women and promoting world peace. Her multisensorial artwork is a must-have for discerning collectors, embodying the spirit of contemporary art.

Visionary entrepreneur, Johnessco Rodriguez, defines M-ART as more than an exhibition; it's a nexus for crypto and art collectors seeking to enhance their portfolios with both digital and physical masterpieces in an immersive, surrealistic, and fun environment. M-ART allows for the acquisition of unique NFTs and original physical artworks, bridging the gap between the digital and tangible art worlds.

Steps to visit and experience M-ART and its array of spectacular artwork:

Navigate to spatial.io.

Create your account for access.

Customize your avatar for a personalized experience.

Search for 'M-ART | Art Fair' and start collecting.

M-ART remains open throughout the year, with special events coinciding with major art fairs globally. These events will unveil new galleries and artists, continually enriching the M-ART experience.

A true celebration of Art in the Metaverse

M-ART invites you to Embrace this unique fusion of art and technology and be part of a vibrant community of art lovers and collectors. Want to have your own gallery exhibition?

A New Era in Art Trading Has Begun!

Media Contact

Bryan Blum - Public Relations, M-ART, +1 (650) 993-9202, [email protected], https://www.spatial.io

SOURCE M-ART