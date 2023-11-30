M. Daddio, Inc. Builders Leads Construction on the Restoration of the Landmark Residence at 1088 Park Avenue

Premier construction firm undertakes major restoration to the grand lobby.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M. Daddio, Inc. Builders has partnered with MBB Architects to lead a specialized team in restoring the grand lobby at 1088 Park Avenue New York, NY.

1088 Park Ave, designed by Mott B. Schmidt and completed in 1931, is part of the Park Avenue Historic District. The historical restoration and improvements include a reconstruction of its iconic entrance, replacing the revolving doors with a modern, functional, and ADA-compliant double-door entrance that enhances safety and will improve the flow of traffic while maintaining the grandeur of the original design.

M. Daddio, Inc. Builders is honored to undertake this prestigious restoration project at 1088 Park Ave, breathing new life into this iconic piece of architectural history. The Company is excited to collaborate with renowned experts in the field to ensure that the restoration is carried out with the utmost care, precision, and respect for the property's heritage.

