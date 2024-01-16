M. G. Huntsman announces the release of 'The Book of Zero'

New book delves into the journey of a young woman in search of her true identity as a supernatural being of darkness, unraveling the perennial inquiry into the reasons behind the misfortunes befalling virtuous individuals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M. G. Huntsman marks her entry to the publishing scene with the release of "The Book Of Zero" (published by Archway Publishing). This dark, whimsical, and tragic narrative delves into the journey of a young woman in search of her true identity as a supernatural being of darkness, unraveling the perennial inquiry into the reasons behind the misfortunes befalling virtuous individuals.

Zero's life has been defined by sexual exploitation, and as she approaches her 18th birthday, she discovers that she is destined to be handed over to the affluent and influential tycoon, Linnard Yohana. Opting to persevere for the sake of Ethan Benji, the boy next door, Zero stumbles upon a profound and potent truth that has the potential to reshape the very fabric of existence.

From confronting physical violence from bullies at school to enduring captivity in her own basement, Zero embarks on a personal odyssey to become the most formidable being under God. Faced with choices that include a life with her beloved Ethan Benji, an offer from the Dark Angel Kain, contemplating suicide, or embracing an eternal existence as the authentic angel of darkness, Zero must navigate a world populated by wolves, wendigos, dragons, and the necessity of ultimate sacrifice in the inaugural segment of her epic journey.

"I penned this book for individuals like myself, yearning for an epic adventure but finding it challenging to remain still long enough to read. My aim is to continually captivate the reader and guiding them toward profound contemplation," expresses Huntsman. When asked about her desired impact on readers, she responds, "I hope to prompt them to reflect on the world surrounding them, to perceive things from a fresh perspective. I want my readers to question their surroundings, unearth its beauty, and summon the courage to confront harsh realities. Above all, I wish for my readers to feel a sense of companionship and strength gained through their personal struggles." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844674-the-book-of-zero

"The Book Of Zero"

By M. G. Huntsman

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665745222

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665745246

E-Book | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665745239

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

M. G. Huntsman has always had a deep fascination with fantasy stories. She often daydreams about dragons, angels, and epic battles for glory and God. These ideas are fueled by her love for the mountains where she grew up. As an adult, she has studied psychology and biology to grow her understanding of the world. Fantasy writing is her way of taking the hard truths of life and re-piecing them into stories that better readers' knowledge of human existence.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844674-the-book-of-zero

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing