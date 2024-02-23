m-oem Expands its Raman Product Line: Introducing the SAVANNAH Raman Module

m-oem, the OEM division of Metrohm, is thrilled to announce the launch of the SAVANNAH Raman Module. SAVANNAH is a fully integrated Raman module consisting of a laser source and detection system. This cutting-edge technology empowers our customers to incorporate Raman as an analytical tool in a variety of applications across various industries. SAVANNAH leverages the miniature spectrometer technology that Metrohm has incorporated into handheld devices for over a decade. The narrow line-width laser helps provide the most accurate Raman measurements possible for compound identification and quantification. A palm-sized integrated Raman module.

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAVANNAH's key advantages elevate it above other Raman OEM solutions: