m-oem Expands its Raman Product Line: Introducing the SAVANNAH Raman Module

m-oem, the OEM division of Metrohm, is thrilled to announce the launch of the SAVANNAH Raman Module. SAVANNAH is a fully integrated Raman module consisting of a laser source and detection system. This cutting-edge technology empowers our customers to incorporate Raman as an analytical tool in a variety of applications across various industries. SAVANNAH leverages the miniature spectrometer technology that Metrohm has incorporated into handheld devices for over a decade. The narrow line-width laser helps provide the most accurate Raman measurements possible for compound identification and quantification. A palm-sized integrated Raman module.
SAVANNAH's key advantages elevate it above other Raman OEM solutions:
- Fully integrated laser and spectrograph, an all-in-one solution.
- Compact footprint and low power consumption make it ideal for space-constrained systems.
- Metrohm's patented ORS® (Orbital Raster Scan) technology maximizes area of interrogation and sample preservation.
- USB and UART communication modes are supported, ensuring seamless integration.
Ultimate Raman versatility
SAVANNAH streamlines the instrument development cycle and reduces time to market. The versatility of SAVANNAH supports low cost, small footprint, low energy instrumentation in diverse application areas, including:
- Material Science
- Food and Agriculture Industries
- Pharmaceuticals
- POC & Clinical Diagnostics
- Research and Development
- Process Analytics
For more information about SAVANNAH and other m-oem products, please visit m-oem's webshop at www.m-oem.com
