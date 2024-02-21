m-oem Launches Updated Discover-It-Yourself Raman Modules: Custom OEM solutions for innovation

m-oem announced new Raman spectroscopy capabilities with its Discover-It-Yourself (DIY) product line at the 2024 SPIE BiOS and Photonics West tradeshows. The DIY platform pairs high-sensitivity B&W Tek component spectrometers and fiber-optic sampling probes with narrow linewidth lasers from Innovative Photonic Solutions (IPS). Improvements in performance will help users develop new Raman applications and novel analysis methods with the benefit of customization.

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Options

DIY lasers are available at the most common excitation wavelengths- 532, 785, and 1064 nm- supporting applications from precision semiconductor measurements to routine analysis of highly colored polymers and plastics.