M S International Announces Its Grand Opening in Montreal, Canada

MSI opens its second location in Canada.
ORANGE, Calif. , Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is expanding with a new showroom in Montreal, Quebec's largest city. Located at 3601 Av. De La Gare, Unit 3 in Mascouche, QC, this marks MSI's second location in Canada.
To celebrate the opening of MSI Montreal, a Grand Opening event will take place on Thursday, September 19th, from 1PM to 7PM. Guests can enjoy appetizers and cocktails, participate in raffles, and take advantage of discounts on select products.
Benoit Thibault, Montreal's Branch Leader for MSI, shared, "Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers will experience a customer-focused environment with the full range of MSI products. With a fully stocked inventory, they can easily source and select the ideal surfaces for their projects, all in one place."
Well-lit, climate-controlled areas are designed to help both trade professionals and consumers make informed product and design choices.
The Montreal showroom will feature quartz and natural stone countertops, porcelain and ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile, backsplash tile, as well as hardscaping and turf selections. This includes the Q™ Premium Natural Quartz collection and popular lines like Everlife® LVT and Arterra® Porcelain Pavers.
The Montreal showroom is open six days a week, 8AM to 5PM, Monday - Friday and between, 9AM and 1PM, on Saturday. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.
This new location will create more jobs for the local community. To learn more about open career opportunities, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.
To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.
About M S International Inc.(MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
