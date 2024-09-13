M S International Announces Its Grand Opening in Montreal, Canada

Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers will experience a customer-focused environment with the full range of MSI products. With a fully stocked inventory, they can easily source and select the ideal surfaces for their projects, all in one place. Post this

Benoit Thibault, Montreal's Branch Leader for MSI, shared, "Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers will experience a customer-focused environment with the full range of MSI products. With a fully stocked inventory, they can easily source and select the ideal surfaces for their projects, all in one place."

Well-lit, climate-controlled areas are designed to help both trade professionals and consumers make informed product and design choices.

The Montreal showroom will feature quartz and natural stone countertops, porcelain and ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile, backsplash tile, as well as hardscaping and turf selections. This includes the Q™ Premium Natural Quartz collection and popular lines like Everlife® LVT and Arterra® Porcelain Pavers.

The Montreal showroom is open six days a week, 8AM to 5PM, Monday - Friday and between, 9AM and 1PM, on Saturday. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

This new location will create more jobs for the local community. To learn more about open career opportunities, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International Inc.(MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, M S International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE M S International