M12 Connector Introduction, Coding Types VS Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The M12 connector is a circular electrical connector with a 12 mm locking thread, widely used in industrial automation, robotics, transportation, and process control. Its design provides ruggedness, vibration resistance, and environmental sealing, making it a global standard for harsh environments.
Key Features
Thread Size: 12 mm (hence the name "M12").
Secure Locking: Threaded coupling prevents accidental disconnection.
Pin Configurations: Available from 2 pins to 12 pins, depending on the application.
Coding Types: Different keying (A, B, D, X, L, etc.) to prevent mismating and to define usage (signal, data, or power).
Protection Ratings: Commonly IP65, IP67, or IP68, ensuring dustproof and waterproof performance.
Standards: Defined under IEC 61076-2-101 and related standards.
M12 Electrical connectors are classified into different coding types (A, B, C, D, X, L, S, T, K, etc.), each with a unique keying system to prevent mismating and each optimized for specific applications (signal, power, or data).
This is the most common way to categorize M12 Circular connectors:
1. By Coding Type
A-Coded → Sensors, actuators, signals (general-purpose).
B-Coded → Fieldbus systems (PROFIBUS, Interbus).
C-Coded → AC power (older, now replaced by S- & K-coded).
D-Coded → Ethernet 100 Mbit/s (Fast Ethernet).
X-Coded → High-speed Ethernet up to 10 Gbit/s.
L-Coded → DC power (up to 16A, 63V).
S-Coded → AC power (up to 12A, 630V).
T-Coded → DC power (up to 12A, 63V).
K-Coded → AC power (up to 16A, 630V).
Y-Coded → Hybrid (data + power in one connector).
2. By Mounting Style
M12 Panel Mount Connector → Installed on device housings or enclosures.
M12 PCB Mount Connector → Directly soldered onto printed circuit boards.
M12 Cable Connector
- Used for overmolding M12 cable assemblies
- M12 field-attachable/Field-installable/ M12 Field Wireable Connector for cable assemblies.
3. By Connection Type
Male (Plug) → With pins.
Female (Socket) → With receptacles.
4. By Application Category
Signal & Sensor Connections → (A-coded).
Fieldbus & Control Networks → (B-coded).
Industrial Ethernet → (D-coded, X-coded).
Power Supply → (L, S, T, K-coded).
Hybrid (Power + Data) → (Y-coded).
Why Use M12 Connectors?
Reliability: Withstands vibration, dust, and moisture.
Versatility: Multiple coding types for different functions.
Compact Size: Suitable for tight installation spaces.
Global Standardization: Ensures interchangeability across manufacturers.
