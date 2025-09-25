M12 Connector Introduction, Coding Types VS Applications

FLECONN are professional to manufacture and sell 2 3 4 5 6 8 12 17 pin male and female m12 connectors and m12 cable assemblies with A B C D K L S T X Y Coded for industry automation, sensor and actuator systems, Ethernet, DeviceNet, Profibus, Interbus, Machine Vision Camera, Profinet, Motor etc. Post this

Thread Size: 12 mm (hence the name "M12").

Secure Locking: Threaded coupling prevents accidental disconnection.

Pin Configurations: Available from 2 pins to 12 pins, depending on the application.

Coding Types: Different keying (A, B, D, X, L, etc.) to prevent mismating and to define usage (signal, data, or power).

Protection Ratings: Commonly IP65, IP67, or IP68, ensuring dustproof and waterproof performance.

Standards: Defined under IEC 61076-2-101 and related standards.

M12 Electrical connectors are classified into different coding types (A, B, C, D, X, L, S, T, K, etc.), each with a unique keying system to prevent mismating and each optimized for specific applications (signal, power, or data).

This is the most common way to categorize M12 Circular connectors:

1. By Coding Type

A-Coded → Sensors, actuators, signals (general-purpose).

B-Coded → Fieldbus systems (PROFIBUS, Interbus).

C-Coded → AC power (older, now replaced by S- & K-coded).

D-Coded → Ethernet 100 Mbit/s (Fast Ethernet).

X-Coded → High-speed Ethernet up to 10 Gbit/s.

L-Coded → DC power (up to 16A, 63V).

S-Coded → AC power (up to 12A, 630V).

T-Coded → DC power (up to 12A, 63V).

K-Coded → AC power (up to 16A, 630V).

Y-Coded → Hybrid (data + power in one connector).

2. By Mounting Style

M12 Panel Mount Connector → Installed on device housings or enclosures.

M12 PCB Mount Connector → Directly soldered onto printed circuit boards.

M12 Cable Connector

Used for overmolding M12 cable assemblies

M12 field-attachable/Field-installable/ M12 Field Wireable Connector for cable assemblies.

3. By Connection Type

Male (Plug) → With pins.

Female (Socket) → With receptacles.

4. By Application Category

Signal & Sensor Connections → (A-coded).

Fieldbus & Control Networks → (B-coded).

Industrial Ethernet → (D-coded, X-coded).

Power Supply → (L, S, T, K-coded).

Hybrid (Power + Data) → (Y-coded).

Why Use M12 Connectors?

Reliability: Withstands vibration, dust, and moisture.

Versatility: Multiple coding types for different functions.

Compact Size: Suitable for tight installation spaces.

Global Standardization: Ensures interchangeability across manufacturers.

