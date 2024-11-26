M13 Ranked #14 Globally in 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Venture Capital Performance Ranking

M13, a leading venture capital firm, is proud to be recognized as the 14th top performer on the 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Venture Capital Performance Ranking of the world's top 20 global VC firms. Post this

M13 Co-founder and Partner Carter Reum said, "M13's ranking on this data-backed analysis demonstrates our ability to drive value for investors, founders and the wider venture ecosystem. We are grateful to our colleagues and founding teams for their achievements."

M13 Partner and Head of Investor Relations Sarah Tomolonius said, "We built M13 to enable our founding teams to execute better and more efficiently via a wide network of resources, knowledge, and operational expertise. In doing so, we expect to generate consistent and repeatable, risk-adjusted returns for our investors. We are thrilled to be named a top performing venture manager and are deeply grateful to our stakeholders, especially to our limited partners for their continued trust and conviction in our investment strategy."

About M13

M13 is an early-stage (seed and Series A) venture capital firm that invests in visionary founders building disruptive software businesses. Established in 2016 with offices in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, the firm is a full-stack partner that brings its deep bench of full-time operators to help founders outperform and build category-defining companies. M13's portfolio includes more than 200 direct investments, with 25 exits to date. For more information, please visit www.m13.co.

Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and isn't an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. M13 did not pay to be included in this ranking - it is based on independent research conducted by HEC Paris using data from Preqin and direct submissions from private equity firms. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as the foregoing.

Media Contact

Tanya Gillogley, M13, 1 (646) 571-8046, [email protected], https://www.m13.co/

SOURCE M13