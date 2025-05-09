M3 Technology Advisors Rebrands to Reflect Industry Shift in Business Communications

"We started M3 to give businesses what carriers don't — honest answers, fast support, and transparent pricing," said Connor Moody, Founder and Lead Advisor. "We act as an extension of our clients' tech teams — without charging for our services." Post this

The name change doesn't mean a change in approach. M3 continues to deliver the same strategic support and client-first service it always has, including:

💬 Transparent vendor guidance – unbiased, expert-backed recommendations

🛠️ Support escalation – real help when vendors are slow to respond

❌ No markups or reselling – M3 often beats vendor-direct pricing

💳 Direct carrier billing – clients continue to be billed directly by the providers they choose

"Clients trust us because we stay with them — not just through setup, but through every challenge after," said Lexi Houghton, Client Success Manager at M3. "They know we care, and that we'll always show up when it counts!"

The rebrand comes at a moment when many businesses are reevaluating their tech stack. M3 is positioned to meet that need with expert guidance and a personable, hands-on approach.

About M3 Technology Advisors

M3 Technology Advisors is an independent technology brokerage that helps businesses navigate reliable network connectivity, phone systems, and cloud-based contact center solutions. With a back-office team of former engineers and carrier specialists, M3 delivers vendor-neutral guidance, hands-on escalation support, and transparent pricing – often securing better rates than working directly with carriers. Founded in 2016 and based in San Clemente, California, M3 is built on trusted partnerships and solutions that scale with your business.

