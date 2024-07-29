M3 Wake Research Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Operational Excellence and Growth

"Their leadership and expertise will significantly contribute to our mission of advancing healthcare and bringing new treatments to market," said Aki Tomaru, CEO of M3 USA. Post this

Lauri has a deep background in clinical research, holding multiple leadership roles across various organizations. Her expertise spans clinical operations, quality management, and central services. With a solid foundation in psychology and neuroscience, Lauri is well equipped to lead clinical operations at M3 Wake Research.

"We are thrilled to welcome Logan and Lauri to our leadership team. The addition of Logan and Lauri strengthens our commitment to excellence and innovation in clinical trials," said Aki Tomaru, CEO of M3 USA. "Their leadership and expertise will significantly contribute to our mission of advancing healthcare and bringing new treatments to market."

Logan and Lauri's appointments underscore M3 Wake Research's commitment to excellence and innovation in clinical trials. Their leadership will be crucial in advancing the company's mission to bring novel medications, biologics, and devices to patients through high-quality clinical research.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 5.8 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to clinical research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, market research, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Fort Washington, PA, Raleigh, NC, Oxford, London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul.

About M3 Wake Research: M3 Wake Research operates a nationwide network of integrated investigational sites committed to excellence in clinical research. M3 Wake Research has conducted over 9,100 studies, partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors to bring new treatments to market. M3 Wake Research combines strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up, and high-quality clinical trial conduct to ensure successful outcomes for clients and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.wakeresearch.com.

Media Contact

Marina Lamitina, M3 Wake Research, 1 (267) 805-3415, [email protected], https://wakeresearch.com/

SOURCE M3 Wake Research