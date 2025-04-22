M31 Ventures Leads Investment in Sentigen: The Dawn of Autonomous Entrepreneurship

"This is about democratizing creation and giving everyone a chance to participate in value creation in the AI economy." Post this

The Sentigen Paradigm

Sentigen is the operating system for the autonomous economy. It turns raw ideas into a functioning startup—from development to deployment—after just one conversation with your personal AI cofounder. While you sleep, Sentigen builds, harnessing blockchain technology to unlock immediate value creation and revenue streams for solo founders.

Sam Altman has placed a bet on when the first one-person, billion-dollar company will enter the scene.

Sentigen has dramatically tilted the odds in his favor.

Why M31 Ventures Invested

When M31 Ventures' David Attermann was introduced to Sentigen, the first person he met wasn't a person at all. It was Sentigen's AI entity Kyra, who led a fascinating discourse on the future of Web3 AI (view it here). That exchange, a glimpse into the future, led to a meeting with Sentigen's human co-founder, Galen Oakes, and Attermann joining as advisor. Six months into building together, M31 Ventures led Sentigen's pre-seed round, cementing their conviction in Sentigen's ability to redefine entrepreneurship through autonomy.

M31's portfolio is a meticulously curated arsenal of infrastructure for autonomous systems—compute, storage, and querying layers that Attermann calls "compute Legos."

"We've been assembling a full-stack portfolio of decentralized AI infrastructure, and Sentigen checks every box for what we've been hoping developers would build on top of it."

Sentigen is the first true application layer on this decentralized stack, and for M31 Ventures, the investment is more than a bet on a single idea; it's a bet on a machine that can catalyze millions of ideas.

The Road Ahead

The alliance between Sentigen and M31 Ventures is built on a shared ethos: AI and humanity in harmony, not just for increasing productivity, but to reimagine the very nature of work.

"It's rare to meet someone who's not afraid of truly big, visionary ideas," says Oakes. "David understood how I think. He didn't need to be convinced."

The teams are now accelerating toward the following milestones:

Forging strategic integrations across M31's portfolio, including decentralized cloud pioneers like io.net and Bless.

cloud pioneers like io.net and Bless. Unveiling Sentigen's first release, an intuitive productivity automation suite, now open to beta testers (join at sentigen.ai).

Help Shape the Future

Sentigen isn't just for crypto-native founders. Its AI-as-a-Service platform abstracts Web3 complexities, accepts fiat, and welcomes everyone from experienced developers to everyday dreamers, helping turn concepts into companies.

"This is about democratizing creation and giving everyone a chance to participate in value creation in the AI economy," explains Oakes.

Whether you're a builder with a big idea, a curious community member ready to test your thesis, or an investor looking to back the next generation of AI-native companies, Sentigen is building the playground.

Ready to build? Join the movement at sentigen.ai.

About M31 Ventures

M31 Ventures, headquartered in New York City, is a venture capital firm investing in the future by backing top entrepreneurs and revolutionary new technologies around the world. Founded by Nathan Montone, an early Bitcoin and Web3 pioneer, and Michael Swensson, former COO of Bridgewater Associates, M31's portfolio includes xAI, Gensyn, Space and Time, and many others at the forefront of blockchain & AI.

For more information, visit m31.ventures or email [email protected].

About Sentigen

Founded in 2024, Sentigen is an operating system for autonomous businesses. With an AI advisory layer that turns ideas into functioning startups and an autonomous system to build and manage businesses, Sentigen enables founders to create and access value from day one. Sentigen is pioneering a new era of AI-native entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit sentigen.ai or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Ryden Holman, M31 Ventures, 1 (301) 202-4289, [email protected], https://m31.ventures/

SOURCE M31 Ventures