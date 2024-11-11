M4Markets Partners with Swiset to Enhance IB Acquisition and Retention with AI-powered Analytics

M4Markets has announced a strategic partnership with Swiset, an AI analytics leader, to enhance IB acquisition, retention, and trading experiences globally. Leveraging Swiset's AI platform, M4Markets aims to expand its network and provide partners with data-driven tools for sustainable growth and improved trader engagement.

MAHE, Seychelles, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M4Markets, a global pioneer in offering innovative trading solutions, is happy to announce a strategic relationship with Swiset, a cutting-edge developer of AI analytics solutions that will give brokers with unsurpassed IB acquisition and retention capabilities, as well as an improved experience for Academies and their students. This agreement extends M4Markets' commitment to creating a world-class trading environment by offering excellent support and robust growth tools.

Swiset's AI-powered platform, which has a reach of over 150 countries and a growing community of over 70,000 registered traders, provides M4Markets with a distinct advantage in IB engagement. Using Swiset's strong AI analytics, M4Markets hopes to expand its network by engaging with a larger, data-informed IB audience and offering our partners with a targeted, efficient experience that encourages sustainable growth and trading success.

"Ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships are at the heart of our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our IBs, Academies and clients," stated Sam Chaney, the Commercial Director of M4Markets. "With Swiset's cutting-edge analytics, our partners will have access to deeper insights that empower them to connect more meaningfully with traders, which is a significant advantage for growth in today's market."

With over 30 million monitored trades and 250,000 connected accounts, Swiset is well-known for its ability to convert complex trade data into usable insights, which will now enable M4Markets' partners to make educated decisions that increase engagement and income. This collaboration not only strengthens M4Markets' value proposition for existing partners, but it also creates new opportunities for attracting top-tier talent from the IB and Academy communities.

"We are thrilled to partner with M4Markets to deliver our AI-powered insights to their network of IBs, Academies and traders," Santiago Valencia, CSO of Swiset. "This collaboration allows us to enhance M4Markets' partners program by enabling data-driven strategies that drive performance and retention, benefitting partners and traders alike."

Swiset's AI technology will be an important touchpoint in M4Markets' growth plan, coinciding with its goals of providing a simpler trading experience and improving service offerings in competitive global marketplaces

About M4Markets: The M4Markets Group is a globally recognized and is comprised of multi-licensed entities, which include regulatory licenses from leading authorities, such as the DFSA in the UAE, CySEC in Cyprus, FSA in Seychelles. These licenses allow M4Markets to serve clients across the world, offering a wide range of trading instruments while adhering to the highest industry standards. For more information, please visit http://www.m4markets.com.

About Swiset: At Swiset, we assist brokers in acquiring and retaining more IBs through AI analytics. We currently have a presence in over 150 countries, with 70,000+ registered traders, 30 million+ tracked trades, and 250,000+ connected accounts. For more information visit: https://swiset.com/

