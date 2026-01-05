M5ERS Joins Arm Flexible Access Program to Accelerate Development of Ultra-Low-Power APU Products

M5ERS, a semiconductor startup specializing in ultra-low power design, has joined the Arm® Flexible Access program to accelerate development of energy-efficient chips for next-generation edge AI and datacenter applications.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M5ERS, a startup specializing in ultra-low-power Accelerated Processing Units (APUs), today announced it has joined the Arm® Flexible Access program. This inclusion will propel M5ERS's ability to bring groundbreaking APU products to market for high-efficiency Edge AI and Datacenter applications.

Arm Flexible Access for Startups gives $0 access to a broad portfolio of Arm technology, tools, training and support, allowing startups to move fast, experiment with ease and design with confidence.

M5ERS, led by a team of veterans from companies like Broadcom, Intel, Samsung, and Qualcomm, along with successful startup experience at Atheros Communications, Indilinx, and Silicon Image, will utilize Arm technology to rapidly prototype and deliver their proprietary ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions.

"The Arm Flexible Access program is a strategic catalyst for M5ERS, boosting the expansion of our product roadmap," said Bumsoo Kim, Founder and CEO of M5ERS. "It enables us to drive innovation in ultra-efficient circuitry that advances performance-per-watt for applications across the intelligent edge and high-performance data center environments."

"As AI workloads increasingly span from the cloud to the intelligent edge, efficiency and system-level design are becoming critical differentiators for next-generation silicon," said Parag Beeraka, senior director of consumer computing, Edge AI Business Unit, Arm. "M5ERS's approach to delivering a complete, well-integrated silicon solution reflects the innovation the Arm Flexible Access program was designed to support."

About M5ERS

M5ERS is a technology startup dedicated to developing and delivering cutting-edge ultra-low-power Accelerated Processing Units (APUs). Based in Sunnyvale, CA, the company's mission is to be the foundational provider of energy-efficient silicon hardware enabling sustainable and scalable artificial intelligence applications.

Media Contact

Albert Suh, M5ERS, INC., 1 4088832163, [email protected], https://www.m5ers.com

