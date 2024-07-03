M&A Advisor Names Align Business Advisory Managing Director Craig Wendel to 2024 Emerging Leaders

Craig Wendel, Managing Director of Deal Origination at Align Business Advisory Services, a leading M&A advisory firm to lower and middle market companies, has been named to M&A Advisor's 2024 15 Emerging Leaders.

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Craig Wendel, Managing Director of Deal Origination at Align Business Advisory Services, a leading M&A advisory firm to lower and middle market companies, has been named to M&A Advisor's 2024 15 Emerging Leaders.

Wendel has been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Evaluation of the nominees and selection of the winners was completed by an independent judging panel.

"I'm deeply honored by this recognition," said Craig Wendel. "It reflects not just my efforts, but the incredible work of our entire M&A team at Align. We strive every day to drive value and innovation in our industry."

The M&A Advisor, a globally renowned organization known for recognizing and showcasing leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, established this awards program to honor excellence and foster mentorship and professional development among emerging leaders in the corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

"The world of dealmaking is always changing, and, over the past 15 years, The M&A Advisor has recognized the brilliance of over fifteen hundred professionals—experts who set the bar high in their fields. The Emerging Leader Award recipients, who have the spirit of innovation and ambition, are ready to shape the future of our industry. By creating a network of business visionaries, philanthropists, educators, and personal growth mentors, we are building a vibrant 'leadership community.' Our mission is clear: to give these rising stars the tools and motivation to not only succeed in their careers but also to make a positive difference in the lives of others, thus sparking a wave of transformation," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

The M&A Advisor will welcome the winners of the Emerging Leaders Award at a formal black-tie Awards Gala in New York City. This distinguished event will present them to the business community and recognize their outstanding accomplishments. The Emerging Leaders Awards Gala is part of the 2024 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 23-24, 2024. This unique event connects current and former recipients of the Emerging Leaders Award with each other and industry leaders.

For a complete list of the 2024 Emerging Leaders Award Winners Click Here.

About Align Business Advisory Services:

Align Business Advisory Services is a nationwide lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") advisory firm. Align is comprised of a team of experienced M&A experts, entrepreneurs, former business owners, CPAs, investment bankers, executives, and operators. Since its beginning in 2017, Align has facilitated more than $2.25 billion in transaction volume for business owners across the country. Align has been awarded best Mid-Market M&A Consultancy by Acquisitions International in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Learn more at: www.alignba.com

Media Contact

Media Team, Fifth Avenue Brands, 1 8886027566, [email protected]

SOURCE Fifth Avenue Brands