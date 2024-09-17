M&A Source® Announces its 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market. Registration Is Now Open for this Premier Lower Middle Market Event

M&A Source®, the leading trade association for M&A advisors and investors serving the lower middle market, announces the dates for its 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market. This networking and education event is taking place October 20-23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Here, top advisors, investors and solution providers meet to build their skills, make connections and uncover deal-making opportunities.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M&A Source®, the leading trade association for M&A advisors and investors serving the lower middle market, announces the dates for its 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market. This networking and education event is taking place October 20-23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Here, top advisors, investors and solution providers meet to build their skills, make connections and uncover deal-making opportunities.