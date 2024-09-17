M&A Source® Announces its 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market. Registration Is Now Open for this Premier Lower Middle Market Event

M&A Source®, the leading trade association for M&A advisors and investors serving the lower middle market, announces the dates for its 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market. This networking and education event is taking place October 20-23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Here, top advisors, investors and solution providers meet to build their skills, make connections and uncover deal-making opportunities.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M&A Source®, the leading trade association for M&A advisors and investors serving the lower middle market, announces the dates for its 2024 Fall Conference & Deal Market. This networking and education event is taking place October 20-23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Here, top advisors, investors and solution providers meet to build their skills, make connections and uncover deal-making opportunities.
Hosted every spring and fall, M&A Source Conferences & Deal Markets bring together M&A lower middle market advisors, private equity firms, family offices and search funds to connect and foster professional relationships to boost deal flow. The conference agendas are also packed with exclusive, high-level educational workshops to ensure that members are current on best practices, and the latest insights and trends in business sales.
"The M&A Source supports the success of its member M&A professionals through access to specialized continuing professional development programs and member networking and collaboration. Our aim is to be the source of education, best practices, networking and deal sourcing for professionals engaged in lower middle market business transactions" - Kylene Golubski, M&A Source Executive Director
About M&A Source
M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.
