M&A Today Global Awards Names The Weinbach Group "Best Specialty Healthcare Marketing Agency"

"It takes a great deal of subject area expertise to effectively communicate about healthcare topics," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "In our daily work, we frequently have to interpret esoteric information so that it can be understood by laypeople. Winning the M&A Today Global Award for best specialty healthcare ad agency validates the complexity required to produce the kinds of advertising and public relations programs we handle for our clients."

As a leading healthcare marketing firm, the Weinbach Group's clients include provider organizations, payors, public health entities, and many companies that deliver services to hospitals and health systems, such as data analytics, health tech, risk mitigation, human resources, and revenue cycle management. The agency has gained recognition for its niche serving value-based care organizations, including ChenMed, Better Health Group, MaxHealth, and Genuine Health Group.

The Miami company also has a thriving practice outside the confines of healthcare. In fact, The Weinbach Group handles marketing and communications for a number of government entities, including the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation & Public Works, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, and The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, which operates several performing arts venues throughout the region.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

