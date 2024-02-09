Maaco Sings about Uh-Ohs in Playful New Campaign: Iconic Auto Body Shop Reminds Car Owners to Join the Upside With Launch of National Campaign

"We are so excited to breathe new life into the iconic 'Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco' mantra," said Daryl Hurst, president, Maaco. "These dynamic advertisements are full of vibrant characters who are just as remarkable as the service our dedicated franchisees provide." Post this

"We are so excited to breathe new life into the iconic 'Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco' mantra," said Daryl Hurst, president, Maaco. "These dynamic advertisements are full of vibrant characters who are just as remarkable as the service our dedicated franchisees provide. The diligent efforts of our marketing team and partner agency, Mythic, were invaluable in bringing this campaign to fruition. I look forward to consumers enthusiastically joining the Upside of Uh-Ohs alongside this colorful cast."

From modern country to pop punk to 90s hip hop, the lyrics were written by Mythic, and music was composed and produced by Duotone Audio Group. Each spot tells the story of an everyday Uh-Oh through a different musical genre with lyrics as the dialogue performed by the characters.

"We didn't set out to just create commercials. We wanted to build on the musical success of the original campaign by creating memorable earworms and mini music videos, so finding the right creative collaborators was key," said David Olsen, Executive Creative Director at Mythic.

The concept attracted the attention of acclaimed director Drew Kirsch of production company Tomorrow. Known for his work with Sony, PetSmart, and iconic 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Lover' music videos with Taylor Swift, Kirsch brings his whimsical style and color-blocking techniques to the campaign, translating the "Upside" theme into vibrant visuals and energetic storytelling.

"This was one of the most fun campaigns I've ever shot," said Drew Kirsch. "It had all the perfect ingredients: distinct, catchy songs that you can't get out of your head, smart humor that sells the ideas perfectly, and a chance to build colorful worlds. I had a blast working with every member of the team too."

The TV commercials will run in 15-second formats on cable networks and online streaming, and :30-second and :15-second formats on digital and social channels. The campaign will also incorporate streaming audio, print, social media, and digital advertising. The 2024 Maaco national advertising campaign elements are available on the Maaco YouTube channel.

About Maaco

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting is North America's #1 Body Shop. Maaco, with nearly 400 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, has been named a top automotive franchise numerous times by Entrepreneur Magazine in its Annual Franchise 500 ranking. In addition to other honors, Maaco has most recently been included in the Top 150 on Franchise Times' list of Top 200 franchises. Maaco is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information about Maaco, visit http://www.Maaco.com.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.1 billion in system-wide sales.

About Mythic

Mythic is a full-service marketing communications agency based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, with deep experience in some of today's most dynamic consumer and B2B markets, including Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Automotive, Tourism, Retail and Real Estate. We thrive on helping brands Be More. More meaningful. More inspiring. More compelling. More valuable.

Mythic – an Adweek 100 Fastest Growing Agency – has created award-winning campaigns that have driven business results for both challenger brands and category leaders including clients like MetLife, Spectrum, Ally, Maaco, Meineke, Cotton Incorporated, Goodwill, and more.

About Tomorrow

Hey there. Let's be friends. Here at Tomorrow, we create premium advertising campaigns for top international clients.

When we launched Tomorrow, we committed to lead with OPTIMISM and JOY. When you work with our team, you'll feel this in everything we do. With a distinctive roster of award-winning directors, we champion and nurture both seasoned talent and fresh creative voices. Combining a strong foundation of what's worked in the past with a keen pulse on the future, we're always pushing forward to a brighter tomorrow...

Established in 2019, Tomorrow has produced national campaigns for brands like Ford, ESPN, Bank of America, Subway, Nissan, Maybelline, Chevrolet, Sony, Anheuser Busch, and PetSmart.

About Duotone

Duotone Audio Group is a bespoke music and sound production company with studios in New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City that creates award winning content for a wide range of media. Our clients and collaborators call upon us for original music, supervision, audio post, sound design, artist collaborations, strategy, consultation, podcast development and production, and mixing. We provide these services for top advertising, film, television, interactive, and multimedia companies. We are motivated by how all aspects of music + culture can inspire.

