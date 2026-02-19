Mabï Artisanal Tea Makes History at Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Secures Landmark Middle East Distribution Deal

"The Burj Khalifa deal is a watershed moment for Caribbean entrepreneurship, cultural representation and the global wellness beverage industry," said Jerry Grammont, CEO and Founder of Mabï Artisanal Tea. "Mabï is our way of sharing the wellness traditions we grew up with in the Caribbean." Post this

"The Burj Khalifa deal is a watershed moment for Caribbean entrepreneurship, cultural representation and the global wellness beverage industry," said Jerry Grammont, CEO and Founder of Mabï Artisanal Tea. "Mabï is our way of sharing the wellness traditions we grew up with in the Caribbean, with ancient ingredients reimagined for modern life. Every bottle is a bridge between heritage and health. Seeing our brand at the Burj Khalifa is proof that our culture belongs on the world's biggest stages."

Mabï Artisanal Tea's multi-year distribution agreement with SariSari Store/SandBox Middle East and World Food Chain Pte Ltd provides the brand with immediate access to the UAE's rapidly growing health-conscious consumer market and a pathway to broader GCC expansion. The brand will deliver flavor-packed beverages, including Apricot Passion and Strawberry Breeze.

SandBox Middle East is the largest Filipino-owned importer and distributor of food and grocery products in the GCC region. It operates a network of SariSari Store locations across Dubai with plans to expand to 15 locations throughout the UAE, serving over 300 retail establishments.

The partnership with World Food Chain Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based global food sourcing and distribution platform, further extends Mabï's reach into Asian and international markets through its blockchain-enabled supply chain ecosystem.

Mabï Artisanal Tea is inspired by Mauby, an indigenous drink crafted for generations from the bark of the Colubrina elliptica tree. Long cherished for its distinctive flavor and restorative qualities, Mauby has been a staple of Caribbean culture, valued as both nourishment and ritual.

For more information, visit mabitea.com.

About Mabï Artisanal Tea:

Mabï Artisanal Tea is a pioneering functional beverage brand deeply rooted in Caribbean heritage. Founded by Jerry Grammont and Erica Ortiz-Grammont, the company produces cold-brewed, plant-based, ready-to-drink artisanal teas crafted with Mauby bark (Colubrina arborescens), herbs, spices and real exotic whole fruits. The brand's signature ingredient — Mauby bark — delivers clinically significant levels of polyphenols, flavonoids, saponins, and natural adaptogens that support antioxidant protection, anti-inflammatory benefits and holistic hydration without caffeine or artificial additives.

About SandBox Middle East/SariSari Store:

SandBox Middle East is the largest Filipino-owned importer, distributor and retailer of food and grocery products in the GCC region, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company operates SariSari Store, a chain of specialty food stores, with multiple locations in Dubai and expansion planned across the UAE and GCC.

About World Food Chain Pte Ltd:

World Food Chain Pte Ltd. is a Singapore-based global food sourcing and resource platform that connects food and beverage businesses directly with food manufacturers and suppliers through its digital ecosystem, ensuring secure, transparent and seamless transactions across international markets.

About Riva Nyri Précil:

Riva Nyri Précil is a Haitian-American singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, author and multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, New York. Known for blending traditional Haitian music with R&B, soul and jazz, her discography includes Perle De Culture (2015), Dodo Titit (2021) and Enkantasyon (2025). She is also the author of the Haitian Creole children's book Anaëlle Ak Lasirèn and founder of the dance class "Tout Se Pa" which preserves traditional Haitian dance in New York City.

