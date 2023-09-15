MacArthur and Lai Group Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agency MacArthur and Lai Group accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. MacArthur and Lai Group is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Big Island, Hawaii.

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world is changing and real estate in Hawai'i is no exception. Buyers and Sellers are savvy about their needs, and there are more ways than ever to undertake a property search. How do you stay above the curve? Do you want the same old practices, or are you looking for innovation? Megan MacArthur, R(B), and Alethea Lai R(S) are betting on innovation, combining fresh new marketing backed by the most well-respected luxury brand on the planet, Sotheby's International Realty. This powerhouse combination brings you worldwide exposure with their focus on your satisfaction, ease, and exceeding your expectations. Megan and Alethea have 30 years of experience under their belt. Born and raised in Hawai'i, Megan comes from a successful, well-respected, strong family legacy in real estate and the woodworking art world, bringing her deep real estate roots, statewide relationships, knowledge, enthusiasm, and years of experience to every transaction. Alethea moved to Hawai'i 29 years ago, got an MA in Geography from UH Manoa, and began her career in non-profit work before real estate. In her first year as an agent, she won Rookie of the Year and quickly thereafter shot to the top. Together, Megan and Alethea are now consistently in the top 5% of agents at Venture Sotheby's. Their central focus is on the West side of the Big Island, and they represent long-term kama'aina as well as newcomers, from luxury properties to farms. As island athletes, yoga practitioners, foodies, dancers, community champions, and mothers, they know where to go and how to enjoy the unique lifestyle of the Big Island. Call them today to support your next steps in Hawai'i real estate purchases and sales.