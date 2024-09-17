MacDonald-Bedford LLC chooses Kozlov for Executive Vice President as precursor for future presidential role

J. Zachary of Bedford, founder and President of MacDonald-Bedford, tabs Alex Kozlov, PE, to begin transitioning to the role of President. Mr. Bedford considers Alex to be the ideal candidate for the position. Post this

"Mr. Kozlov possesses a unique combination of leadership savvy, technical competence, and emotional intelligence that makes him the ideal candidate for assuming the Presidency of MacDonald-Bedford," stated Mr. Bedford. "Alex brings fresh ideas to the executive suite and is imbued with a sterling character that advances the core ideology that has guided M-B since its founding."

Mr. Kozlov, a native of San Francisco and a first generation American, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University and a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He is a licensed Professional Mechanical Engineer and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers. Mr. Kozlov has fifteen years of international experience including the Middle East, Western and Eastern Europe, Korea and throughout the Pacific Rim from his distinguished service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and work in the private sector. He is based remotely in the Raleigh, NC area and can be reached at (808) 765-8696. Before moving to NC, Kozlov was a Director in the Cabinet of the current, innovative Mayor of Honolulu.

"I am very humbled by this opportunity and will give my all to continue the success and legacy of MacDonald-Bedford," affirmed Mr. Kozlov. "M-B will continue excellent engineering services focusing on markets that improve people's lives – good government, global communications, affordable housing, adaptation to climate change, and critical infrastructure protection."

MacDonald-Bedford LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing Architectural, Engineering, and Environmental consulting services as well as the management of programs, projects, and facilities. M-B also delivers training in professional disciplines such as the elements of project, design, and construction management.

