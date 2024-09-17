MacDonald-Bedford LLC chooses Kozlov for Executive Vice President as precursor for future presidential role

Alexander I. Kozlov, PE, brings over 32 years of leadership experience to MacDonald-Bedford LLC
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MacDonald-Bedford LLC (M-B) announces the appointment of Mr. Alexander I. (Alex) Kozlov, PE to the position of Executive Vice President. As its Executive Vice President, Mr. Kozlov immediately steps into a transitional role as M-B's ascending President, eventually assuming the top leadership role which has been held by Mr. J. Zachary Bedford since the company's founding in 2002. Mr. Bedford will remain on the Board of Directors and involved in M-B efforts going forward on an as needed basis. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Kozlov will monitor day-to-day company affairs, participate in marketing outreach, and prepare for his role as President by acquainting himself with M-B goals, projects, and personnel.
Mr. Kozlov is an accomplished executive, technically proficient engineer, and decorated military officer with special expertise in program, project, and construction management. In the early days of MacDonald-Bedford, he served as its initial Vice President and led the execution of its first projects. Before retiring from the U.S. Army, Mr. Kozlov achieved the rank of Brigadier General and commanded all Army Reserve forces across the Pacific Rim.
"Mr. Kozlov possesses a unique combination of leadership savvy, technical competence, and emotional intelligence that makes him the ideal candidate for assuming the Presidency of MacDonald-Bedford," stated Mr. Bedford. "Alex brings fresh ideas to the executive suite and is imbued with a sterling character that advances the core ideology that has guided M-B since its founding."
Mr. Kozlov, a native of San Francisco and a first generation American, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University and a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He is a licensed Professional Mechanical Engineer and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers. Mr. Kozlov has fifteen years of international experience including the Middle East, Western and Eastern Europe, Korea and throughout the Pacific Rim from his distinguished service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and work in the private sector. He is based remotely in the Raleigh, NC area and can be reached at (808) 765-8696. Before moving to NC, Kozlov was a Director in the Cabinet of the current, innovative Mayor of Honolulu.
"I am very humbled by this opportunity and will give my all to continue the success and legacy of MacDonald-Bedford," affirmed Mr. Kozlov. "M-B will continue excellent engineering services focusing on markets that improve people's lives – good government, global communications, affordable housing, adaptation to climate change, and critical infrastructure protection."
- MacDonald-Bedford LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing Architectural, Engineering, and Environmental consulting services as well as the management of programs, projects, and facilities. M-B also delivers training in professional disciplines such as the elements of project, design, and construction management.
M-B Public Relations Department, MacDonald-Bedford LLC, 1 (877) 521-4020, [email protected]
