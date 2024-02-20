Mace appoints two sustainability leaders in the Americas

With over four-fifths of the Americas' population residing in urban areas, the imperative of resilient, sustainable development has never been greater. We deliver practical, digitally integrated solutions that improve performance and quality of life. - Priya Jain, President, Mace Americas Post this

Both roles are based at Mace's New York headquarters for the firm's business in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, where the company delivers commercial projects and mega infrastructure programs for rail transit; aviation; commercial retail properties; and advanced life sciences, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and technology facilities.

Porie Saikia brings 40 years of infrastructure experience to lead sustainability management in the rail transit sector. A globally recognized expert serving major transit programs in New York, New Delhi, India, and London, she has played a key role advancing the sustainable design and development of critical public infrastructure.

Among previous leadership positions, Saikia served as chief architect for the New York City Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), leading New York's post 9-11 transit design efforts for more than $20 billion in new construction. In the years that followed, she was VP and New York area manager of former construction industry consultancy CH2M, and executive director of the Asian University for Women Foundation. She later returned to MTA to lead sustainability, resiliency, energy and climate adaptation for the authority's trillion-dollar asset portfolio. She also led successful integration of the Paris Agreement's science-based target into the MTA's action plan and strategy.

Saikia serves on the Transportation Advisory Committee for the State of New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and teaches graduate and undergraduate studies in construction management at the Pratt Institute School of Architecture in New York.

Gaspar Cabrera joins the company's responsible business team as associate director for the Americas. He has 20 years of experience advancing sustainability and decarbonization in the property sector, including sustainable planning, design, operation, and management of commercial buildings and facilities. Cabrera will support sustainability assessments and strategies for clients focused on improving sustainable performance and operating efficiencies; reducing energy and resource demands; and identifying and mitigating environmental risks. He brings specialized expertise in high-performance, healthy building solutions, resource conservation, renewables, biodiversity and circularity strategies incorporating natural capital and responsible material reuse.

Mace Americas Sustainability Lead for Rail Transit Porie Saikia said:

"At a time of historic investment in American infrastructure, joining Mace is an opportunity to deliver resilient systems and sustainable outcomes that will make a positive difference in our communities."

Mace Americas Associate Director for Responsible Business Gaspar Cabrera said:

"Mace is a frontrunner delivering sustainable value around the world, so I'm delighted to join a team that delivers proven and innovative strategies to meaningfully improve sustainability."

Mace Americas President Priya Jain said:

"With over four-fifths of the Americas' population residing in urban areas, the imperative of resilient, sustainable development has never been greater. Porie and Gaspar bring practical experience and innovative thinking to improve clients' performance and ultimately contribute to our quality of life."

About Mace

Mace is a global program delivery consultancy and construction provider to the world's most sustainable and resilient built assets and infrastructure programs—from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers. to urban transportation systems and advanced, data-driven facilities.

For more than 30 years, Mace's growth has been inspired by a singular purpose: redefining the boundaries of ambition to deliver a more connected, resilient and sustainable world. The privately-owned firm reported revenue of £1.9 billion (US$2.4 billion) in 2022. With global headquarters in London, Mace employs more than 7,000 people across four regional hubs including the Americas; Asia-Pacific; Europe; and the Middle East and Africa.

Find out more at www.macegroup.com.

Contact: Lorrie Paul Crum, Mace Americas

[email protected]

303 525 2916

SOURCE Mace Group